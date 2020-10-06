Phasmophobia spirit box commands guide

How do you talk to ghosts in Phasmophobia? By now you’ve probably realised that the ghosts in Phasmophobia are a chatty bunch, or more like, they enjoy your soft whimpers into the dark corners of whatever house they’ve chosen to haunt.

As Phasmopobia is an online multiplayer game, where you can play with up to three friends. There’s a lot of lively debate about the best course of action, but as you ghost hunters deliberate how best to rid the area of the unwanted spirit, they are actually listening in on your every word. If that wasn’t scary enough, they will also respond to some of the pretty obvious things you’ll say as you stumble blindly around corridors grasping a torch and clutching your chosen ghost-slaying device.

Out of the devices you can choose is the spirit box, a nifty tool that can be used to discover more information about the ghost you’re hunting. Bear in mind that Phasmophobia’s voice recognition can be a little off, but in our opinion, it’s well worth the investment as a more subdued way of teasing your ghost out of its hiding spot.

How to use the spirit box in Phasmophobia

As you can use the spirit box to ask ghosts questions and find out more about them, you first need to place the box in the room with the ghost, turn off all the lights, and then ask away. It might take a few tries at first, but below are a set of questions that the ghost will respond to.

Phasmophobia spirit box commands

Can you speak?

Can you speak to us?

Make a noise

Open a door

Open this door

Turn on the light

Turn off the light

Are there any ghosts?

Give us a sign

Show us

Let us know you are here

Do something

Is there anyone with me?

Scream

Can we speak?

We would like to speak to you

Is there anyone here?

May I ask you?

Would you like to talk?

Are you the only one here?

Are you waiting?

Is there anything I can do?

Do you know who we are?

Are you happy?

Are you here all the time?

Are you male or female?

Do you want us to leave?

Can I ask you?

Can you make a sound?

Show us your presence

Knock something

Make a sound

Open the door

Throw something

Talk to me

Talk to us

We mean you no harm

We are friends

Is this your home?

That’s how to use the Phasmophobia spirit box and all the commands – but if your sanity is slowly depleting, here’s our guide to using the crucifix in Phasmophobia. For other scary games, check out our list of the best horror games on PC, or if you’ve had enough of ghosts, try these zombie games instead.