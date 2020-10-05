Phasmophobia crucifix guide

How does the Phasmophobia crucifix work? Phasmophobia is a multiplayer horror game for people whose idea of a good time includes being deafened by their friends’ blood-curdling screams of terror. You and your friends are paranormal investigators, hunting down ghosts that lurk in the darkness while trying not to pee yourselves in fear. There’s all sorts of ghost-hunting gear available to you, like UV lights, ouija boards, and even spirit boxes that allow you to communicate with the ghouls using voice recognition.

You’ll have to figure out what kind of ghost is haunting the joint, gathering evidence at the location by using night vision cameras and thermometers – and the objectives may even include witnessing a ‘ghost event’ in person. Gulp. As you explore the house, your sanity will steadily drop; lights begin to flicker and you start to hear mysterious whispers and creaks. This makes you an even tastier morsel for the belligerent presence – once your sanity reaches zero, you’re pretty much done for.

Fortunately, items such as the Crucifix can suppress this unholy activity and save your life – so of all the things that go bump in the night, ideally one of them won’t be your petrified corpse hitting the floor. Here’s how to use the Phasmophobia crucifix.

The Phasmophobia crucifix is used to prevent a ghost from entering its hunting phase. You need to place the crucifix on the ground in the ghost’s room while it is dormant. As EllyInVideoLand explains in the above video, the crucifix only has a limited range – it’ll only work if the ghost walks in the three meter radius surrounding it, so in larger rooms you may need to scatter a couple in strategic locations to make sure you’re covered.

Once the ghost has entered its hunting phase, waggling your crucifix in its face won’t do a darn thing – the only thing you can do at that point is hide in a cupboard, silently singing the ghostbusters theme song to yourself (but not on mic as the ghost will hear you). I ain’t ‘fraid of no ghost, you whimper, crouching in your soiled corner, tears rolling down your cheeks – just another happy gaming memory.

Phasmophobia is perhaps the scariest VR game to date, but if you’re looking for thrills of a different kind, check out the best zombie games – and if you need to work on your teamwork skills, here are the best co-op games on PC.