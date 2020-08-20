Planet Zoo is getting Australia themed DLC this week

Frontier is introducing Australian-themed additions to Planet Zoo in a paid DLC pack later this week. The new DLC will feature five new animals alongside more foliage, scenery, and zoo construction choices for your wildlife park. There’s not long to wait, either, as Planet Zoo’s Australia Pack DLC launches August 25 on Steam. It’ll set you back £7.99 / $9.99 / €9.99.

If you buy the DLC, you’ll be able to get koalas, red kangaroos, dingoes, southern cassowaries, and eastern blue-tongued lizards. Keep in mind, though, that you’ll need to hone your zoology skills to make sure their needs and wants are met. Continuing along the theme of Australia, there are also new zoo construction pieces alongside fauna and flora to help you get that outback vibe. The new Planet Zoo DLC also comes with new timed scenarios – best study up, then.

Even if you don’t pick up the Planet Zoo: Australia Pack, you’ll still get some free content regardless. That update includes new genetics-driven animal colour variations, the ability to select multiple members of staff for more streamlined management, and more foliage and enrichment items. There are new fixes and improvements to the quality of life, too.

If you’ve not played the management game yet, you can read our Planet Zoo review to help you decide if you fancy it. Carrie calls it “a richly detailed and visually glorious zoo creation sim for genre fans, newbies, and animal lovers alike, bloated only a little by a few clumsy interfacing points.”

If you’re curious what the upcoming PC games are, you know where to click.