PUBG map – every map in 2022

Want to see an overview of every PUBG map? With a total of eight maps, PUBG Battlegrounds has no shortage of levels to play on. As fun as that may be, it also means that we need to learn the differences between Paramo’s dangerous volcanic terrain and Vikendi’s unique train system. After all, learning every map can help you rack up numerous chicken dinners if you use your knowledge to gain the upper hand in battle.

There’s a lot of map knowledge to learn in this battle royale game, but it won’t take long before you’re blasting through rival squads with ease. To help you on your way, here’s an overview of every PUBG map released so far. Get a quick breakdown of each map’s size, terrain, maximum player count, special features, and the best landing spots.

The ninth PUBG map, Deston, arrives on July 12. So far, we know that Deston’s layout includes a swamp, a large port city, and an industrial peninsula. There’s no shortage of special features either: climb skyscrapers, fly around cities using attached Utility Parachutes, race around in airboats, and use the fastest shotty ever seen in PUBG.

EVERY PUBG MAP: FULL OVERVIEW

Here’s the current line-up of every PUBG map in 2022:

Erangel

Miramar

Taego

Vikendi

Sanhok

Paramo

Karakin

Haven

Erangel

Size : 8×8 km

: 8×8 km Terrain : Forest, grassland

: Forest, grassland Player count : 100

: 100 Special features: Ferries

As the very first map introduced in the game, Erangel is known as the default PUBG map. It features well-balanced terrain suitable for mid to long-range combat, a standard map size, and almost no special features. You can find the best loot along with the most players around the Sosnovka Military Base, Pochinki, and the School. If you want to avoid crossing the bridge to Sosnovka Island in the south, you can use one of the four ferries.

Miramar

Size : 8×8 km

: 8×8 km Terrain : Desert, vast plains and hills

: Desert, vast plains and hills Player count : 100

: 100 Special features: Vending machines, quads, LYNX AMR anti-vehicle weapon

Miramar, also known as the ultimate sniper map, is all about spotting your enemy before they spot you. Although the combat tends to be slower than on other PUBG maps, leaving an urban area and taking a trip out into the desert can result in some intense stand-offs.

The best way to race around Miramar is by the map-exclusive quad, but beware; this level also features the LYNX AMR weapon, a sniper rifle capable of blowing up vehicles. Some of Miramar’s best loot spots are big cities El Pozo and Los Leones, Pecado, and the Hacienda del Patron. Miramar is the only map that has vending machines dotted around the map – head to one of these machines to find energy drinks and painkillers.

Taego

Size : 8×8 km

: 8×8 km Terrain : Forest, grassland

: Forest, grassland Player count : 100

: 100 Special features: Comeback Arena, Secret Rooms, Error Space, Emergency Landing, Self AED, Blue Zone Grenades, Porter trucks, additional Care Packages, breakable pots

When it comes to maps with special features, no other map in the game has more than Taego. Here’s a list of Taego’s special features so far: a comeback system that allows players who died during the first Blue Zone phase a chance to fight again, a Self AED item to revive yourself, Secret Rooms filled with Self AED and other loot, a crashing plane which reduces your parachuting time, Error Space zones with randomized exclusive loot spawns from other maps, grenades that allow you to create a mini Blue Zone, and trucks with their own inventory space. Finally, there are additional air drops and breakable pots with extra loot.

Yes, it’s a lot to remember. However, the most important takeaway is to be ready for an Emergency Landing and a potential visit to the Comeback Arena. You don’t actually have to kill anyone in the Comeback Arena, you just need to survive long enough to be allowed back in. Thanks to this system and the huge amount of loot on the island, your landing spot is a little less important on Taego. That being said, large urban areas like Ho San and the Palace should set you up nicely.

Vikendi

Size : 6×6 km

: 6×6 km Terrain : Pine forest, mountains

: Pine forest, mountains Player count : 100

: 100 Special features: Train

Snowy Vikendi may be a warzone, but its public transport system is still operating. Jumping on a train is a handy way to move across the map, but be careful; they’re not exactly stealthy. If you don’t feel like jumping on a moving train, you can also hop on at one of the map’s 11 train stations. The train schedule is the same for every match. If you’re looking for the best Vikendi loot, try the Cosmodrome, Dinoland, Castle, and Cement Factory.

Sanhok

Size : 4×4 km

: 4×4 km Terrain : Dense jungle, rivers, and small lakes

: Dense jungle, rivers, and small lakes Player count : 100

: 100 Special features: Loot trucks

Sanhok’s small size and dense forest make it perfect for fast-paced close-quarters gunfights. As early-game encounters are almost guaranteed, it’s important to find decent loot right away. If you feel confident, the best places for top-tier gear are the Bootcamp, the Ruins, and Paradise Resort. You can also try to destroy a Loot Truck, but know that you’ll likely be surrounded by other players. If you want to save the heated battles for later, try a landing spot like the Kampong or the Docks.

Paramo

Size : 3×3 km

: 3×3 km Terrain : Molten lava

: Molten lava Player count : 64

: 64 Special features: Secret Rooms, dynamic map, lava, helicopters

The volcanic island of Paramo has a dynamic map, meaning that some of the landmarks and parts of the terrain spawn in different locations each time you play. However, this doesn’t mean that you’ll get an entirely new map each time you play. At the time of writing, it seems that the location-swap mostly applies to the four major cities.

On top of that, Paramo is home to a very active volcano. Watch the ground and don’t step on the lava! As the rest of the map doesn’t feature many urban areas, the best and most dangerous places to land are the four cities. If you’re lucky, you may find a Secret Room or a loot-carrying helicopter.

Karakin

Size : 2×2 km

: 2×2 km Terrain : Desert, mild foliage

: Desert, mild foliage Player count : 64

: 64 Special features: Black zone, breakable walls

The PUBG Karakin map may look like a tiny Miramar, but its combat pace is much, much faster. It can be tricky to find proper loot on Karakin, a large portion of the map contains barren hills with the occasional abandoned building. You can either try your luck in the big cities near the edge of the island, or explore Karakin’s tunnel system. Beware of the Black Zones, as the bombs are capable of destroying entire buildings.

Haven

Size : 1×1 km

: 1×1 km Terrain : Urban, buildings, and roads

: Urban, buildings, and roads Player count : 32

: 32 Special features: Pillar PvE

The tiny city of Haven is PUBG’s only PvPvE map. Pillar Guards (basic loot) and Pillar Commanders (high tier loot) attack you on sight. Although these Pillar NPCs make survival more difficult, they’re also a gateway to better guns and equipment. Don’t try to take down Pillar’s vehicles and scouting helicopters though, as they are indestructible. The best place to find loot in Haven is the Residential area, try to land there as quickly as possible.

And that’s everything you need to know about every PUBG map so far. If you haven’t played the legendary BR in a while, you should definitely give our best PUBG weapons guide a read to get to grips with the latest meta. We also have a general PUBG guide for newbies who are desperately trying to earn their first win.