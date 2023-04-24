Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 release date speculation, trailers, and story

Looking for the Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 release date? Chapter 2: Fly in a Web was the last installment of Poppy Playtime, and left us both relieved to have avoided Mommy Long Legs and excited for what might come next.

The Poppy Playtime games are an interesting mix of horror micro-scenarios, with the overall narrative being punctuated by several terrifying mini-games. The second chapter of Poppy Playtime tasked the player with a few rounds of whack-a-mole, red light green light, and a really twisted game of Simon Says. What will the next chapter of the indie game involve, and more importantly, what is the Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 release date?

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 release date speculation

Currently, there is no set date for the latest installment of the horror game, however, the official Twitter account for the game has assured fans that the Poppy Playtime chapter 3 release date will be sometime in 2023.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 teaser trailer

While there are no concrete details about Poppy Playtime Chapter 3, MOB Games did release a teaser trailer for the game in 2022, which you can watch below.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 story details

In the final scene of Poppy Playtime Chapter 2: Fly in a Web, you find yourself aboard a train with Poppy as it derails, ultimately crashing into a building. The last thing you see before unconsciousness takes you is a sign for ‘Playcare’. In the teaser trailer, Elliot Ludwig himself confirms the Playcare location, stating that it is a refuge for children. It’s probably safe to assume that the third chapter of Poppy Playtime will take place inside this refuge.

Now you know that Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 will be released this year, it could be the perfect time to revisit the previous games and get back up to speed with the unnatural goings on.