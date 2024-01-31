Iconic horror game gets incredible 1,100% player count boost

For anyone who thought Poppy Playtime‘s best days were behind it, the horror game is back with a vengeance thanks to its exciting new chapter. Clearly, fans are loving the update, with 1186.9% more players diving into the terrifying corridors of the abandoned toy factory over the last 24 hours.

Personally, I’ve spent more than enough time roaming the Playtime Co facility to last a lifetime, and I have the nightmares to prove it. The thought of experiencing more of Poppy Playtime is enough to send shivers down my spine, but there are far braver gamers out there than me, it seems.

The horror game has seen an unbelievable surge in players this week, and it’s all thanks to the Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 release date finally arriving. After the new content was initially delayed, players have wasted no time in immersing themselves in the scariest game of the year, with a peak player count of 13,383 right now.

As per Steam Charts, that is more players than Poppy Playtime has attracted since way back in May 2022 (when there was a peak of 13,811), and provides the game with a 129% boost on last month. Even more impressive, though, is when you go a little more granular and realize that Poppy Playtime has seen a 1186.9% spike since the release of Chapter 3 on Tuesday January 30.

You can add Poppy Playtime to your collection for free right now over on Steam, but if you want to dive into Chapter 2 or the new Chapter 3, the DLC will cost you. Chapter 3 currently has 34% off, coming in at $9.89.

For more of this style of game (without the threat of Huggy Wuggy), check out our list of the best survival games or the best puzzle games.

