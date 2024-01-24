The Steam Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 launch is finally almost upon us, as Mob Entertainment confirms that Deep Sleep, the anticipated new episode in the super-scary but oddly cute horror hit, is coming soon. With a new setting, new main villain, and a variety of fresh challenges, Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 Deep Sleep is looking like one of this year’s scariest games. It’s been a long wait, but the new Poppy Playtime is almost here.

We’ve been eagerly awaiting the Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 release date for months now, as the occasionally adorable, always terrifying horror game introduces a new monster – I mean, cuddly toy – and a whole-new location. Previously, the new chapter was delayed after several members of the original Poppy Playtime team departed Mob Entertainment citing “creative differences.” But thankfully, Chapter 3 has a confirmed launch date – and it’s very soon.

The Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 release date is now set for Tuesday January 30. Formally titled Deep Sleep, it introduces CatNap, the horrifying new antagonist who looks like a mix between Garfield, Barney the Dinosaur, and Hell itself.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=csD8OYxl2Cs

Previously part of the Playtime Co.’s ‘Smiling Critters’ collection of plush toys, something with CatNap has gone horribly wrong. Along with the other critters, he now stalks The Dome, a huge abandoned factory which also contains some new gadgets including an extremely useful GrabPak, and a gas mask to explore the building’s darkest regions.

The largest Poppy Playtime instalment ever, according to Mob Entertainment, you can already wishlist Chapter 3 on Steam right here. If you want to learn more about the in-depth, ongoing Poppy Playtime mystery, while also being scared out of your wits, this is the perfect spooky start to 2024.

Alternatively, look ahead to the rest of the year with the best upcoming PC games, or maybe test your mettle with best survival games available now.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.