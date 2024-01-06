Portal 2, the top-rated game on Steam since launch in 2011, has seen its fan-made eight-hour prequel campaign delayed as Valve is still reviewing and accepting the mod. Portal 2 Revolution has the potential to be one of the best community mods ever made, but it looks like we’re going to be waiting just a touch longer to play it.

Originally set for release on Friday, January 5, 2024, Portal 2 Revolution is “done.” It will offer 40 new puzzles, an entirely new narrative, and plenty of new mechanics for one of the best PC games ever made.

Mod developer Second Face Software says “The game is done. We could ship at any moment, but Valve has yet to review and accept the game for release,” adding that Valve’s reduced capacity over the holiday period has meant that the release date needs to be pushed back.

That said, Valve is now in the process of looking at Portal 2 Revolution, so it could be released in the next few working days. “Shortly before posting this announcement, we finally got a response from Valve and they are now reviewing our game,” Second Face Software says. “We still don’t know when the game will release at this point, so we will post another update once they accept our game for release.”

Portal 2 Revolution is one of those mods you’ll want to be there for on day one. Despite being a fan prequel, it picks up in difficulty where Portal 2 left off, features a new personality core named Sterling, and pulls the focus away from “advanced, tricky movement” in favor of something everyone who has played the base game can beat.

There are 15 puzzles that use just the blue Portal Gun, a new laser cube, and much more. You can learn about the mod and get ready to download it here. In the meantime, if you’re reading this and are yet to play or buy Portal 2 now’s the time, as it’s 90% off on Steam, making it a measly $1 / £0.85 to add to your library.

If you’re looking for more, we’ve got the best puzzle games on PC you’ll want to add to your backlog alongside all of the greatest free Steam games, to make sure you don’t break the bank.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.