Warhammer 40k grime is PowerWash Simulator’s toughest challenge yet

You might be a PowerWash Simulator veteran, but its incoming collaboration promises to be a challenge so tough even the most hardened grime-scrubbers might meet their match. The grimdark future of Warhammer 40k is not a clean place, and it’s not somewhere you’d associate with one of the most relaxing games. In fact, it’s probably one of the dirtiest, dankest, downright filthiest environments going; a clanging cacophony of steel, flesh, oil, and numerous substances you probably don’t even want to identify. This PowerWash Simulator collab is going to take more than a few squirts of cleaning fluid, it seems.

That’s right; in a collaboration that’s actually perhaps a perfect match, the new Warhammer 40k PowerWash Simulator DLC will task you with cleaning up the muck and misery of one of gaming’s most dismally disgusting settings. Announced at the Warhammer Skulls showcase, this special pack for the FuturLab game sets you loose on some of the iconic settings and gear of the Warhammer 40k universe.

“The rich design and imagination of the Warhammer 40,000 universe makes for an incredible selection of cleaning jobs,” PowerWash Sim lead designer Dan Chequer says, “Players are going to need a steady hand, an eye for detail, and a powerful washer to fight the filth of the far future!”

As a hardened PowerWash expert myself, I’m actually quite excited about the potential challenge. Not only is it one of the perfect settings for environments just slathered with all manner of different, horrible scum and ooze, there are an absolute ton of iconic designs to pull from when it comes to potential objects. Imagine having to spray out every nook and cranny of those vast Space Marine suits.

Honestly, I’m not sure if I’m more disgusted or delighted by the potential, but I’m fascinated to get in there and start polishing things up. Just promise me one thing: I’m not dealing with Nurgle’s bathroom.

Note: Header image is a mockup of what I imagine this will look like, and may not represent the final product. Image provided by Games Workshop and edited by PCGamesN.

