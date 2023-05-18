SpongeBob is coming to PowerWash Simulator, yes you read that right

When it comes to strange gaming news, we are always here to deliver and this PowerWash Simulator crossover will be no exception. The simulation game well-known to many, PowerWash Simulator, is teaming up with SpongeBob SquarePants in Bikini Bottom for some fun downloadable content. Set to drop this summer, the indie game‘s DLC is sure to make a big splash.

Described by developers as a “love letter” to the source material, the SpongeBob SquarePants special pack has been created in collaboration with the cartoon’s team at Nickelodeon. It will feature a complete marine makeover for the PowerWash character model, including a power washer said to rival Sandy Cheeks’ own inventions.

The PowerWash Simulator DLC will launch in the summer and it will cost you just $7.99 / £6.49. This is a small price to pay to walk down Conch Street and visit the Krusty Krab, if I do say so myself. Ten new achievements are also going to accompany the pack, much to my achievement hunting heart’s delight.

Players will be tasked with cleaning up the once tidy town of Bikini Bottom, breaking all known laws of matter and physics. This never stopped literally anything that has ever happened in the history of SpongeBob, though, so simply do not think about it too much.

PowerWash Simulator is no stranger to… *ahem* unique… crossovers, as they teamed up with Tomb Raider in the past for a similar DLC. We will update this news with a more specific official date when it is given, but for now just take some time to breathe in this news and its nautical nostalgia.

