Capcom announces a delay that already happened ten months ago

If you’re like me, you remember Capcom’s Pragmata primarily for the trailer that looked like it dropped straight out of the mind of Hideo Kojima, with an astronaut, a holographic cat, and a little girl that likes to stare mysteriously at the moon. We still don’t know what the game actually is, but we do know that it’s been delayed until 2023, as Capcom announced today. But even that announcement is bizarre, because it already happened back in January.

Pragmata was among the games whose release dates were quietly shifted in a Sony CES stream earlier this year. It wasn’t a full announcement of the delay, but slides in the presentation suggested that the game had been pushed back from 2022 to 2023. Now, ten months later, Capcom has confirmed exactly that.

“Our team is hard at work on the project,” the devs say in a tweet, “but to ensure this will be an unforgettable adventure, we’ve decided to shift the release window to 2023. In the meantime, we have a brand new artwork to share with you. Thank you for your patience.”

Check it out below.

If you missed the original trailer from 2020, give it a watch. It’s still pretty wild.

