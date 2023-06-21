Snag a slept-on immersive sim as a free game with Prime Gaming, quick

Prey is currently a free game if you’re a Prime Gaming subscriber, offering up one of the best immersive sims ever made at no extra cost if you’re already in on the Amazon Prime deal. If you’re yet to play Prey or need an excuse to get your friends to try the game, consider this the perfect time.

Prey isn’t the only offer for Prime Gaming subscribers right now, but it certainly feels like the most essential download of the bunch. So listen up and get involved.

Amazon Prime Gaming upcoming free games

Starting today and for the next few weeks, a number of games will be available for free if you have an Amazon Prime subscription. Not every single game is available all at once, but the first offer is one you absolutely need to jump on if you’re a Prime Gaming subscriber.

Prey – free to keep from June 21 to July 24 (via GOG)

Baldur’s Gate 2 Enhanced Edition – free to keep from June 27 (Amazon Games App)

Shovel Knight Showdown – free to keep from July 6 (Amazon Games App)

Star Wars The Force Unleashed – free to keep from July 10 (Amazon Games App)

Coming from immersive sim masters Arkane in 2017, Prey was nowhere nearly as popular as it should have been. The Dishonored and Redfall team put together one of the best games of the last decade and, partly because it was forced to have the same name as a game it wasn’t much like, it didn’t do nearly as well as it should have.

It’s now so loved in fact that a Prey sequel letter was penned by fans, asking Bethesda and Arkane to greenlight and get to work on a Prey 2. With some excellent word of mouth and a steady stint on PC Game Pass thanks to Microsoft’s Bethesda acquisition, Prey has slowly gained more and more fans.

I implore you to take a dive into the Talos 1 space station and uncover its secrets. Prey’s a slow burn, but it’ll undoubtedly click for you when you realize the world design combines with your tools in a way that makes almost anything possible. You’ll be using the GLOO Cannon to scale walls in no time after you redeem it.

If you don’t have Prime gaming but do have PC Game Pass consider this a request: play Prey, all the Dishonored games, and Deathloop, they’re some of the best immersive experiences on the market and have incredibly detailed and well-realized worlds.

In the meantime, we’ve got the best old games and story games on PC for you, if talk of Prey has you wanting to dive into something similar.