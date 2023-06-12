Prince of Persia The Lost Crown brings back some iconic time powers

We got a deep dive into Prince of Persia The Lost Crown at today’s Ubisoft Forward, showing us exactly what we can expect from the platform game. Be sure to check out exactly what we saw, with our breakdown, of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown below.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is a new chapter for the series, where you take on the role of the youngest member of the squad of Immortals to save your prince.

The past coexists with the future in the new game, and you’ll be exploring a semi-open world space, and working with inhabitants to find the prince, or fighting them instead. Time powers are back, as both yourself and enemies will be using them in combat and exploration. I’ll be honest, this game looks absolutely phenomenal.

Check out the brand-new footage below.

Don’t forget, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is set for release on January 18, 2024.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown comes from Ubisoft Montpellier, the studio known for the upcoming Beyond Good and Evil 2, alongside some of the best 2D platformers ever made, Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends. So while The Lost Crown might be aiming for a more Metroidvania approach than a straight platformer, it’s safe to say that the pedigree on display here puts Prince of Persia in very, very good hands.

You can also check out the reveal trailer for even more footage.

This is a breaking news story as part of PCGamesN’s coverage of the Ubisoft Forward livestream. This story will continue to be updated as more information about the breaking news comes to light, but you can check out our news hub for more breaking stories from all the Summer Game Fest events, as well as any other big reveals from the summer of news too.

Make sure you follow PCGamesN on Twitter and Facebook too so you can stay up to date with all the big developments from this show and beyond. We’ve got gaming news, guides, and hardware updates to share with you every day.

If you want even more check out our look at the best free Steam games, alongside the very top-of-the-line single-player games also on offer on PC right now.