Prince of Persia The Lost Crown lore collectibles locations

Where are the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown lore collectibles? Spread all throughout Mount Qaf, you’ll come across a myriad of different items that expand on the lore surrounding the game. While these items have no gameplay purpose other than adding to your completion percentage, they do a lot of heavy lifting at fleshing out what exactly happened before Sargon and friends arrived at the cursed mountain. Once picking them up, you can view the information from the pause menu at any time.

Lower City

Here’s where to find all of the lore collectibles in the Hidden City:

Lore Collectible #1

The Hunter and the Man-Eater collectible is found next to the Wak-Wak tree accessed after receiving the Chakram ability from Menolias in the Hyrcanian Forest.

Lore Collectible #2

Missive 1 is in the room east of the Scholars’ Area fast travel point, near the Wak-Wak tree.

Lore Collectible #3

Artisan Tools – Carpet Weavers is found south of the Scholars’ Area fast travel point. Drop through a narrow platform to reach it.

Lore Collectible #4

The Lion and the Viper is obtained south of The Haven and southwest of the Spirited-Sand Jar mural. It requires the upgraded Shadow of Simurgh Chakram to access. Once in the large room with many bodies, break a hidden wall to the right.

Lore Collectible #5

The Path of the Hero is awarded from Artaban in The Haven after completing all his combat trials.

Hyrcanian Forest

Here’s where to find all the Lore Collectibles in the Hyrcanian Forest:

Lore Collectible #1

Tusk of Elrik is located south of the second Wak-Wak tree through a hidden platform. Alternatively, take a hidden path filled with Time Crystal, accessed from the bottom of the stone slides.

Lore Collectible #2

The Embrace of Athra collectible can be located on the way back to the Lower City after receiving the bow ability, before a massive pit.

Lore Collectible #3

Botany Logs of Cyrus Log 2 is found beyond the Wak-Wak tree visited after first receiving the bow. It requires the Fabric of Time to reach.

Sacred Archives

Here’s where to find all of the Lore Collectibles in the Sacred Archives:

Lore Collectible #1

The Broken Chains collectible is found in a prison cell accessed after being captured by the jailer or traveling there with the Holy Scholarship Key.

Lore Collectible #2

Note Pinned to a Rock Shaped Like an Eye is found beyond the left large spiked block that moves based on the direction Sargon is facing, north of the Sacred Archives fast travel point. Requires the Shadow of Simurgh to pass through.

Lore Collectible #3

Last Day at Work is found down at the bottom of a chain elevator in the western area of the Archives, past a platforming area that requires Sargon to face certain directions to extend platforms. It’s located on a broken elevator carriage.

Lore Collectible #4

Alchemist Diary Entry 1 is found in the large western area filled with bright-red block patterned traps. Jump off a side wall to reach the shifting platforms that lead up to where the diary rests atop a pile of books.

Lore Collectible #5

Missive 2 is located at the elevator accessed after defeating the jailer, close to the exit into the Upper City. Jump off the elevator as it descends, using Clairvoyance to form a platform to land on. Head west.

Lore Collectible #6

Missive 3 is located beneath the Temple of Knowledge fast travel point.

Lore Collectible #7

Crudely Carved Statue is located at the elevator accessed after defeating the jailer, to the right of it when it nearly reaches the ground level. This is also above the Wak-Wak tree with many Clairvoyance platforms in the room.

Lore Collectible #8

Missive 4 is found in the Prison. Return there after obtaining the Holy Scholarship Key. In the southeast of the area, there are three rooms accessed with the key. This item is in the middle room.

Lore Collectible #9

Alchemist Diary Entry 3 is located east of the Wak-Wak tree room with many Clairvoyance platforms, and west of the entrance to the Upper City. With Gravity Wings unlocked, climb up to the left side of the room.

Lore Collectible #10

The Legend of the Snake, the Bird, and the Sands is found in an elevator shaft accessed from the Upper City after obtaining the Gravity Wings ability. Break the hidden wall on the left hand side of the shaft.

Lore Collectible #11

Coming Soon.

Upper City

Here’s where to find all of the Lore Collectibles in the Upper City:

Lore Collectible #1

Architectural Drawings are found in the room directly north of the elevator that leads down to the Lower City and the Haven. Cannot be accessed from the Lower City.

Lore Collectible #2

Gilded Bracelet is found in the first entrance to the Upper City, which is the large open area where Harpies attack. With the Gravity Wings ability, climb above the eastern door to find an area with spear-wielding enemies. The item is there.

Lore Collectible #3

Instructions From Our Master is found on the bridge where Sargon is defeated and thrown into the Depths. Return there afterward to obtain it.

Lore Collectible #4

A clay tablet is found southwest of the Night Temple fast travel point, along the edge of the building near where a harpy attacks.

Lore Collectible #5

Coming soon.

Lore Collectible #6

Coming soon.

Lore Collectible #7

Coming soon.

Lore Collectible #8

Coming soon.

The Depths

Here’s where to find all of the Lore Collectibles in The Depths:

Lore Collectible #1

The Child’s Toy is located to the left of the Old Woman, found in the top right corner of the room where Sargon falls into from the Upper City. Ride a conveyor up to reach it.

Lore Collectible #2

Dropped Locket is located in the bottom right corner of the room Sargon falls into from the Upper City, after a slide down into an area with poison floors.

Lore Collectible #3

Persian Children’s Playtime Verse is found in the room east of the small elevator accessed after obtaining the Shadow of Simurgh ability. Instead of sliding down into the room, climb the wooden planks to reach it.

Lore Collectible #4

Nursery Rhyme on a Toy is obtainable in a room accessed after defeating Undead Elrik, far west in the Depths and past the Wak-Wak tree near the Shallows fast travel point.

Lore Collectible #5

Mirror is found south of the entrance from the Lower City at the base of the Goddess Statue, near several bodies and after the breakable platforms.

Lore Collectible #6

Tiara. Found in the Catacombs, in the eastern part of the first large section of the maze – before the grotesque doors.

Sunken Harbor

Here’s where to find all of the Lore Collectibles in the Sunken Harbor:

Lore Collectible #1

Tarnished Coin is found southwest of the Pirate Village fast travel point and directly east of the Wak-Wak tree near the entrance from the Depths. Requires raising an anchor with the Chakram and dropping it to reveal a passage through a well. On the left side, there’s a hidden wall to break.

Lore Collectible #2

Pirate Sea Shanty is found east of the Pirate Village fast travel point, in the center of a large area marked by a beached ship on the map. Enter the Captain’s Lair to find the collectible before the NPC.

Lore Collectible #3

Rusted Hook is located east of the area with the Captain’s Lair in it. It’s also close to where Sargon speaks with Orod.

Lore Collectible #4

Coming soon.

Old Royal Road

Here’s where to find all of the Lore Collectibles in the Old Royal Road:

Lore Collectible #1

Head all the way west after reaching the Old Royal Road to find this collectible, past the Ardashir Soldier fight. Access to the Old Royal Road requires entering the Lower City from the Prison in the Sacred Archives.

Soma Tree

Here’s where to find all of the Lore Collectibles at the Soma Tree:

Lore Collectible #1

The Fall of the Hyrcanian Tribe is found north and slightly east of the Wak-Wak tree accessed from the Sunken Harbor entrance.

Lore Collectible #2

Cursed Object is located after the third Wak-Wak tree accessed from the Sunken Harbor entrance to the area near the entrance to the Tower of Silence. Once outside of the forest, north of where Fariba sells Sargon a map of the area, climb high up onto a ruined building to find it.

Lore Collectible #3

Botany Logs of Cyrus Log 1 is found north of the Brambles Tower fast travel point. Instead of heading west, head north by climbing up the vines to find it.

Lore Collectible #4

The Crowning of a Divine King is located north of the Forest Ruins fast travel point, just before the entrance to the Lower City. Requires the Gravity Wings ability to reach.

Pit of Eternal Sands

Here’s where to find all of the Lore Collectibles in the Pit of Eternal Sands:

Lore Collectible #1

Enormous Tooth of Azhdaha is found west of where Sargon fights an alternate version of himself, earning the Soul of Gilgamesh Astra Surge. This is west of the entrance to the area.

Lore Collectible #2

Clay Cylinder is found to the east of the first Wak-Wak tree of the area. It is at the top of a massive sand pillar, east of the Ardashir Soldier fight.

Lore Collectible #3

Legend from the Pit is found just beneath the sand pillar beside the Wak-Wak tree next to the Sentinel’s Road fast travel point.

Lore Collectible #4

Object Found in Azhdaha’s Lair. Found beneath the Wak-Wak tree to the east of Azhdaha after her boss fight.

Raging Sea

Here’s where to find all of the Lore Collectibles in the Raging Sea:

Lore Collectible #1

The Comb of a Prince is located beneath the Wak-Wak tree and The Holds fast travel point. Requires moving beneath the ship to reach.

Lore Collectible #2

Letter From King Darius to Captain Iris Kaloxilos is found after breaking the orb to start time, slightly west of The Galleon fast travel point. Swing off the pole along the mast and climb to the top where there’s a time crystal. Jump east to find the collectible.

Hidden Village

Here’s where to find all of the Lore Collectibles in the Hidden Village:

Lore Collectible #1

Scroll – Blessed by the Simurgh is located on the way toward the hidden village, on a small platform with a red tree nearby. Break the vase to reveal the collectible.

Lore Collectible #2

Note Pinned to a Battered Talisman is found at the top of the Lighthouse covered in purple spikes. The Hidden Village is accessed far to the east of the Soma Tree area once the Fabric of Time is obtained.

Tower of Silence

Here’s where to find all of the Lore Collectibles in the Tower of Silence:

Lore Collectible #1

Statuette of God Vayu is found just south of the entrance to Kaheva’s blacksmithing area, northwest of the entrance to the Tower of Silence.

Lore Collectible #2

Sacred Object is located east of the second Wak-Wak tree in the area. Follow a path east beneath the Wak-Wak tree and use the Fabric of Time to climb up a narrow ice shaft to reach it.

Lore Collectible #3

Memory Fragment – Aura of Loss is found north of the third Wak-Wak tree discovered in the area. On the bridge at the top of the area with the large pillars, head east to find it.

Lore Collectible #4

The Commoner and the King is found just to the left of the Tomb Entrance fast travel point.

Lore Collectible #5

The Frozen Tomb is found after the boss fight in this area, to the east.

If you managed to find them all, even with our help, well done – that wasn’t the easiest treasure hunt. Prince of Persia The Lost Crown definitely has more collectibles than most Metroidvania games. If you’re still itching for some 2D exploring and item collecting, check out the other best Metroidvania games you can play.