Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Xerxes Coin locations

Where are the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Xerxes coins? Xerxes coins are a currency primarily found at the end of difficult platforming challenges throughout Mount Qaf; however, some come as the reward for quests or are hiding in an out-of-reach spot. Each region of the game will have a handful of them to find. Collect them, and you can upgrade your weapons and amulets further at Kaheva through the yellow portal in The Haven. What’s more, a special merchant in the Depths called The Scrapper will sell you rare amulets if you bring him Xerxes.

The Haven

Kaheva and the Magi Emporium will periodically sell Xerxes coins. These do not count toward Lower City completion.

Lower City

Here’s where to find all of the Xerxes Coins in the Lower City:

Xerxes Coin #1

The first coin is found beyond a hidden wall located south of the Scholars’ Area fast travel point. Slide through the narrow gap on the left to reveal a room with Time Crystals inside. Break the wall on the left hand side to reveal a small platforming puzzle for the coin.

Xerxes Coin #2

There is a coin located northeast of The Haven, north of a Wak-Wak tree near the entrance to the Hyrcanian Forest. It requires the Gravity Wings ability to reach. In the room with the spinning platforms, head to the northeast corner to find a small platforming challenge.

Xerxes Coin #3

There is a coin at the very top of the Goddess Statue’s head. It requires the Fabric of Time to reach.

Xerxes Coin #4

Hyrcanian Forest

Here’s where to find all of the Xerxes Coins in the Hyrcanian Forest:

Xerxes Coin #1

The first coin is found at the bottom of the stone slides east of the first Wak-Wak tree and west of the second. Slide down the stone slides and head west past the body of the Deserter’s friend, and use a charge attack to open a pathway into a room with an Ardashir soldier inside. Defeat the soldier to get the coin.

Xerxes Coin #2

The first available coin is hidden below the exit back into the Lower City, just west of where Menolias gives you the Chakram. Drop down a narrow gap near where a Spirited-Sand Jar is found.

Sacred Archives

Here’s where to find all of the Xerxes coins in the Sacred Archives:

Xerxes Coin #1

A coin is found in a room south of where you receive the Clairvoyance ability, at the end of a series of platforms that require Sargon to face a certain direction to extend them. Strike the bell to remove the blue platform to make it easier to leave with the coin.

Xerxes Coin #2

Another coin is found on the route toward the Temple of Knowledge fast travel point. In the room where Sargon must trigger a single red block trap to head north, instead slide through a narrow gap leading east to find the platforming puzzle. Use Clairvoyance to reach the coin.

Xerxes Coin #3

After obtaining the Holy Scholarship Key, return to the Prison and use it to open the top of three doors in the southeast corner of the area. Defeat the Ardashir soldier within to obtain the coin.

Xerxes Coin #4

There are two Xerxes coins located north of the Temple of Knowledge fast travel point. With the Gravity Wings ability unlocked, head west and then north before the puzzle room. Climbing the red blocks north will lead to the first coin.

Xerxes Coin #5

The second coin is east in this area. These are some of the most difficult platforming challenges in the game, requiring precision use of both the Shadow teleport and Gravity Wings ability.

Xerxes Coin #6

Upper City

Here’s where to find all of the Xerxes Coins in the Upper City:

Xerxes Coin #1

In the northeast corner of the room with three massive chandeliers, there’s an area with a platforming challenge that requires Clairvoyance to navigate. Complete it to get the coin.

Xerxes Coin #2

The next coin is found west of the room with a puzzle based on a massive gold wheel with many cods, in the room with many spiked pillars on chains.

Xerxes Coin #3

Located in the large area with harpies when first entering the Upper City. This Xerxes coin can be seen below metal bars in the middle of the room. However, it requires the Shadow of Simurgh Chakram to reach.

Xerxes Coin #4

An Ardashir soldier drops a Xerxes coin south of the Night Temple fast travel point.

The Depths

Here’s where to find all of the Xerxes Coins in The Depths:

Xerxes Coin #1

A coin is found in the room with multiple water slides and spiked rollers, not long after landing in the Depths. Dash in between the rollers to grab it.

Xerxes Coin #2

Use the Shadow of Simurgh ability to fall beneath the small elevator located not long after obtaining said ability to find a coin. This area also houses the Moon Gatherer.

Xerxes Coin #3

A coin is obtained directly north of the Wak-Wak tree near the Scrapper’s Hideout fast travel point. Defeat the Ardashir soldier to obtain the coin.

Xerxes Coin #4

A Xerxes is located to the east of the Wak-Wak tree near the Scrapper’s Hideout fast travel point. Navigate through the poison area and past the massive Stone-Faced enemy, using Shadow teleport to get by it. Solve the jumping puzzle.

Xerxes Coin #5

A second Xerxes coin is found in the same area as the previous. Clever use of the Rush of Simurgh ability is required to obtain both.

Xerxes Coin #6

A coin is found in the area north of Shallows fast travel point, to the west of where Sargon lands after falling from the Upper City. Slide under a narrow gap and jump off the nearby wall to reach it.

Xerxes Coin #7

A coin is looted from an Ardashir soldier located deep within the Catacombs, not far west of the Wak-Wak tree right inside the Sunken Harbor entrance. Requires the Gravity Wings ability to reach.

Xerxes Coin #8

Sunken Harbor

Here’s where to find all of the Xerxes Coins in the Sunken Harbor:

Xerxes Coin #1

There’s a Xerxes coin located to the southeast of the Landmines fast travel point. It is guarded by large spiked logs that move on chains. Drop down when the leftmost log is out of the way and prepare to dash left quickly to claim the coin.

Xerxes Coin #2

A coin is found during a platforming challenge southeast of the Pirate Village fast travel point. After descending through a well with a Wak-Wak tree inside of it, head west along a bridge to reveal a room with moving platforms powered by the Chakram.

Xerxes Coin #3

The third and final coin is obtained from the Pirate Captain. In the area east of the Pirate Village fast travel point marked by a beached ship on the map, speak with the Pirate Captain in the Pirate’s Lair. He will request that you find his parrot. Head east from the Captain and complete the platforming challenge to bring the parrot home. He will reward you with a coin.

Old Royal Road

Here’s where to find the Xerxes Coin in the Old Royal Road:

Xerxes Coin #1

Defeat the Ardashir soldier on the bridge at the entrance to Mount Qaf. Requires accessing the Lower City from the Prison in the Sacred Archives, which in turn requires the Holy Solstice Key.

Soma Tree

Here’s where to find all of the Xerxes Coins at the Soma Tree:

Xerxes Coin #1

The first Xerxes coin is found in an area northeast of the Soma Tree fast travel point. Continue east, past the place where Sargon speaks with the young boy.

Xerxes Coin #2

The second coin is found north of the third Wak-Wak tree accessed from the Sunken Harbor entrance to the area, just to the east of the entrance to the Tower of Silence.

Pit of Eternal Sands

Here’s where to find all of the Xerxes Coins in the Pit of Eternal Sands:

Xerxes Coin #1

The first Xerxes coin is found west of the entrance to the area. In the room with the sand pillars and red crystals, head to the northwest corner and drop down to grab the coin.

Xerxes Coin #2

Southeast of the first Wak-Wak tree in the area, and northeast of the Sealed Lair fast travel point, an area with multiple sand columns, dissolving platforms, and pink crystals has a Xerxes coin near the midpoint of a difficult platforming challenge.

Xerxes Coin #3

A Xerxes coin is found after defeating an Ardashir soldier located to the east of the first Wak-Wak tree in the area.

Xerxes Coin #4

There is a Xerxes coin two rooms to the west of the Sacred Lair fast travel point. From the entrance, drop down the first sand pillar and jump to the right. Climb the same sand pillar to escape with the coin.

Xerxes Coin #5

Three rooms west of the Sacred Lair fast travel point, there’s another coin in the northeast corner. Drop down and dash right back into the sand pillar to grab it.

Xerxes Coin #6

A Xerxes coin becomes available after obtaining the Gravity Wings ability. From the first Wak-Wak tree, head to the far eastern part of the area to access a challenging platforming puzzle that requires precise timing of Gravity Wings and Rush of Simurgh.

Xerxes Coin #7

A second coin is found in the same area as the above, a little further in. Luckily, there’s a checkpoint approximately midway through.

Xerxes Coin #8

The Xerxes coin located above the Sentinel’s Road fast travel point, after a difficult platforming section. It requires the Gravity Wings ability. It’s possible to grab the coin from the opposite end by jumping off the frame of the exit.

Raging Sea

Here’s where to find all of the Xerxes Coins in the Raging Sea:

Xerxes Coin #1

A Xerxes coin is located in the area east of The Hold fast travel point. It requires climbing the burning masts frozen in time to reach.

Xerxes Coin #2

The second coin is located north of the third Wak-Wak tree in the area, higher up above where Fariba sells a map of the area at the end of a fiery platforming challenge.

Tower of Silence

Here’s where to find all of the Xerxes Coins in the Tower of Silence:

Xerxes Coin #1

In the room northeast of the first Wak-Wak tree through the door into the Tower of Silence, a Xerxes coin awaits in the northeast corner after navigating a series of vertical spiked platforms.

Xerxes Coin #2

A coin is located north of the second Wak-Wak tree. To reach the platforming challenge, follow the passage east from beneath the Wak-Wak tree and then north. Here, there’s a narrow cave lined with ice spikes to navigate with the Fabric of Time.

Xerxes Coin #3

There is an Ardashir soldier in a room accessed from the very top of the room with the falling ice boulders. The Fabric of Time is required to latch onto the grapple points where some boulders are falling. Continue east in the next room to find the soldier with the Xerxes.

Xerxes Coin #4

The fourth coin is found south of the Tomb Entrance fast travel point, on the way to one of the three gongs required to progress the main story. Look for a platform to pull down and use Shadow teleport to get onto. The Xerxes coin is beyond a short platforming challenge.

Xerxes Coin #5

Good luck in finding them all on your journey to rescue Prince Ghassan. While you won't need to collect them all to upgrade your weapons and amulet, Metroidvania games like Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown aren't done until 100% completed.