Project L is Riot’s upcoming 2D tag fighting game, set in the League of Legends world Runeterra. The new title is every LoL fan’s opportunity to see their favorite champions brawl against one another in a free-to-play Brawlhalla-esque arena experience. The executive producer and game director recently sat down to showcase Project L‘s duo play system and discuss the development progress thus far, giving us a more in-depth look at the fighting gameplay. It seems the game is not just any fighting experience, but rather one to enjoy with your friends.

The executive producer started the dev diary by declaring, “Project L isn’t just a tag-based fighting game, it’s a 2v2-based fighting game.” In other words, two players on a team will face off against another two players, each fighting as their own single champion. This means that you can play with your friend against other friends, as the gameplay is compared to “tag team wrestling” by the game director.

“One player controls the champ on stage and the other waits offscreen for their teammate to find the right moment to tag them in.” If you want to save your partner in a clutch moment, then this system is perfect. There is more to Project L than just its duo play, though, as it “will support 1v1, 2v2, and even 2v1 matchups.”

If you’re like me and you enjoy a good solo experience without worrying about a team member, then this is great news for you. If not, though, Project L has a really cool system in place to ensure your team’s success as a duo. “Before the game starts, each team can choose to customize how their champs play together with something we’re calling the Fuse system.”

Fuses basically allow you to change up your playstyle to fit yourself and your team member. One of the Fuses discussed is one that allows your team to throw out two assists one after the other rather than just a single assist. Thankfully, if you find that something like the back-to-back assist ability isn’t working for your team, you can change your Fuse for the next match.

The devs stressed how team play is “at the heart of Project L’s design and the foundation of the game overall,” stating that “we spend a lot of time figuring out how to make duo play something truly unique and special.” Sadly, no Project L release date was specified just yet but considering how ambitious Riot’s fighting game project is, it’ll likely be worth the wait.

I haven’t personally been this excited about a new fighting game in a good while, and considering my own hundreds of hours in Brawlhalla, I will likely spend a decent amount of time fighting alongside my friends in Project L, especially with it releasing as a free-to-play game.

