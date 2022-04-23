Project Q signups live for new Ubisoft PvP game with no NFTs

After multiple leaks of beta playtests, Ubisoft confirms that Project Q signups are now available for the general public – while at the same time, also announcing the existence of the publisher’s new PvP multiplayer game. It also says it has “no plans” to implement NFTs in it, either. Gasp.

Project Q is Ubisoft’s new “innovative and modern PvP battle arena game”, which received a secret playtest earlier this week – and was promptly leaked, along with footage featuring a colourful style reminiscent of Fortnite or Knockout City.

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Ubisoft has officially announced “Project Q” on Twitter (thanks, The Loadout) – which presumably won’t be the online game‘s final name. It describes Project Q as “a team battle arena letting players truly own the experience” and invites players to sign up for further beta playtests – including on PC via its own client, Ubisoft Connect. The publisher also confirms Project Q is not a battle royale game but does feature “a variety of PvP modes”.

However, perhaps the most surprising confirmation is that the studio has “no plans to incorporate Ubisoft Quartz” or NFTs into Project Q – despite Ubisoft threatening to incorporate the much-hated blockchain technology in further games earlier this month.

So, we heard you heard… 🤷 ‍Introducing codename “Project Q”, a team battle arena letting players truly own the experience! The game is in early development and we will keep testing, so for now all you can do is register for upcoming tests: https://t.co/TMRKwiUzbJ pic.twitter.com/hZ40OkPdum — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 23, 2022

We don't have plans to add NFTs to this game, you can find out more by registering and taking part in the upcoming tests! — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) April 23, 2022

We’ll surely hear more about Project Q later this year – including a proper name and release date, hopefully.

