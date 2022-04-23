Project Q signups live for new Ubisoft PvP game with no NFTs

The first official image as part of the Project Q signups, for Ubisoft's PvP multiplayer game with no NFT plans

After multiple leaks of beta playtests, Ubisoft confirms that Project Q signups are now available for the general public – while at the same time, also announcing the existence of the publisher’s new PvP multiplayer game. It also says it has “no plans” to implement NFTs in it, either. Gasp.

Project Q is Ubisoft’s new “innovative and modern PvP battle arena game”, which received a secret playtest earlier this week – and was promptly leaked, along with footage featuring a colourful style reminiscent of Fortnite or Knockout City.

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Ubisoft has officially announced “Project Q” on Twitter (thanks, The Loadout) – which presumably won’t be the online game‘s final name. It describes Project Q as “a team battle arena letting players truly own the experience” and invites players to sign up for further beta playtests – including on PC via its own client, Ubisoft Connect. The publisher also confirms Project Q is not a battle royale game but does feature “a variety of PvP modes”.

However, perhaps the most surprising confirmation is that the studio has “no plans to incorporate Ubisoft Quartz” or NFTs into Project Q – despite Ubisoft threatening to incorporate the much-hated blockchain technology in further games earlier this month.

We’ll surely hear more about Project Q later this year – including a proper name and release date, hopefully.

Rainbow Six Siege Rainbow Six Siege Rainbow Six Siege Humble $19.99 Buy now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Chris J Capel

Updated:

Chris is obsessed with FPS games, RPGs, Star Wars, and comic books. If Superman is in the headline then he probably wrote it.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"Project Q signups live for new Ubisoft PvP game with no NFTs","type":"news","category":"rainbow-six-siege"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"Ubisoft","genre":"FPS","title":"Rainbow Six Siege","genres":["FPS","esports"]}}}}
Read More
Rainbow Six Siege Year 5 operators
Best Rainbow Six Siege operators
Play Rainbow Six Siege