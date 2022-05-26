PS5 Pro specs may feature an AMD Radeon RX 7000 GPU and 8K output

The PlayStation 5 is an undeniably powerful console that can keep pace with many a gaming PC, but a PS5 Pro could push performance even further. In fact, it appears that Sony may be planning a mid-generation refresh in the next two years, complete with a more powerful RDNA 3 AMD Radeon RX 7000 GPU.

During a presentation by TV manufacturer TCL, the company seemingly let slip what appear to be PS5 Pro specs and a potential release date for the mid-generation console refresh (via PPE). The company claims we could see a PlayStation 5 armed with a GPU similar to an AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT pop up sometime in 2023/2024.

TCL also says that the PS5 Pro will feature support for 8K output, something that the existing PlayStation 5 should also be capable of with its HDMI 2.1 feature set. However, Sony is yet to provide support for the resolution via the console’s firmware (despite 8K branding appearing on the device’s retail packaging).

Unfortunately, there’s no word on whether the PlayStation 5’s CPU would also receive an upgrade, with the console’s Zen 2 processor already falling behind current Zen 3+ offerings and prospective Zen 4 chips.

Despite this information coming from a company that makes some of the best TVs on the market, it’s best to ingest it with a healthy dose of salt until Sony outright confirms the existence of the PS5 Pro.