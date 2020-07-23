Psychonauts 2 has been delayed to 2021

It looks like the Psychonauts 2 release date has been delayed to 2021. Any detail of the upcoming PC game’s launch was absent from the latest trailer at the Xbox Games Showcase, but few details have emerged since that point to the delay.

The Psychonauts 2 trailer was uploaded to Double Fine’s YouTube channel, and the description reads that the game will release in 2021. A post on Xbox’s website backs this timeframe up and says the same regarding the release timeframe. Double Fine boss Tim Schafer also featured in the Xbox Games Showcase’s post-show but didn’t say anything to back this up past explaining that Double Fine has got a lot of stuff done, but still has some things to go.

Psychonauts 2 has seen a few delays since being announced back in 2015. Double Fine initially planned to release the game in 2019 but changed the scope to this year. “We’re now targeting next year for release,” an update on Fig reads. “We know it’s always disappointing when you have to wait a bit longer, but we also know that you are an amazing, supportive bunch, who – just like us – want the game to be as good as possible. So we’re hopeful you’ll understand!”

Despite the delay, we did get a good look at Psychonauts 2 in a new in-depth trailer that features Jack Black and his vocal talents on a new track. You can check it out below:

