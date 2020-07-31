Double Fine’s best games are going cheap in new Humble Bundle

If you’re looking to add some Double Fine games to your collection ahead of the Psychonauts 2 release date this new Humble Bundle will keep you sorted for a wee while. The Double Fine 20th Anniversary Humble Bundle includes titles Psychonauts, Grim Fandango, Gang Beasts, and more. The sale kicked off July 30 and will be live through to Thursday, August 13.

If you donate £0.79/ $1.09 or more, you’ll get you access to Psychonauts, Double Fine Adventure, Amnesia Fortnight 2012, Amnesia Fortnight 2014, and Amnesia Fortnight 2017. If you put up more than the given average at the time, you’ll get Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Broken Age, Brutal Legend, Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, Massive Chalice, and Costume Quest. Alternatively, you could donate $9/ £7 to get all the previously mentioned games alongside Rad, Gnog, 140, Thoth, Mountain, Everything, Escape Goat 2, Gang Beasts, Kids, Full Throttle Remastered, Grim Fandango Remastered, and Headlander.

As the website points out, the haul of games would usually set you back around $300, and any donation you make goes towards charities SpecialEffect, Girls Make Games, and another of your choice. The Double Fine Humble Bundle has only been going for just over a day, but it’s already shipped 10,187 bundles as of writing.

Elsewhere in Double Fine land, we recently got a new Psychonauts 2 trailer that features a song from School of Rock actor and Tenacious D frontman Jack Black – it’s every bit as powerful and delightful as you’d think.

We also found out that the platform game’s launch date was pushed back to 2021. So maybe now is the time to indulge in some Psychonauts.