Prime Gaming for December makes all-time classic FPS a free game

The Amazon Prime Gaming free games and in-game rewards for December have been revealed, and there’s a lot to get, from a classic FPS game to plenty of titles you may have never heard of, with a brilliant sort of co-op game on the side. Be sure to check in with the Prime Gaming November list too, as these are about to stop being free very soon.

There’s a lot of free games and DLC on offer as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, so we’re going to break it all down for you below.

Prime Gaming December free games

Quake

Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow

The Amazing American Circus

Banners of Ruin

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Spinch

Desert Child

Doors: Paradox

The biggest game on this list is undoubtedly Quake, as the frenetic FPS is a classic of the genre and one that helped birth multiplayer games and arena shooters as we know them. There’s also Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, which is a game where you control two brothers with each of the control sticks. It’s sort of co-op, but even if you play alone the story alone makes this one absolutely worth a go.

All of these games will be made available starting December 1, and you can see each of the eight in action in the below sizzle reel video, if you want more help deciding what to play.

Prime Gaming December free add-ons

Apex Legends

Dead by Daylight

Fall Guys

FIFA 23

Grand Theft Auto Online

League of Legends

Realm Royale

In terms of the free DLCs, you can expect some free in-game currency, cosmetics, and usable items across the games listed above. This is all also exclusive content, so be sure to redeem it if you’re subscribed to Prime Gaming.

You can head over to Prime Gaming to claim your games if you’re a member, or you can check out our picks of the best PC games at the moment instead.