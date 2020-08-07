A whole lotta Quake is free – to keep – during QuakeCon

First-person shooters as we know them today probably wouldn’t exist without Quake. Between Wolfenstein 3D, Doom, and Quake, id Software defined pretty much the entire genre of FPS games, and if you’ve missed out on Quake – or you just want an excuse to play it over again – Bethesda is offering the classic for free during QuakeCon, along with some other related giveaways.

You can grab Quake right now through the Bethesda Launcher. Sign up for an account, log in, and you’ll find the game automatically added to your library. You can probably add Quake 2 soon, as well – Bethesda is also hosting a charity drive during QuakeCon, benefitting causes like Direct Relief, UNICEF, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and The Trevor Project. If the donation total reaches $10,000 – it’s currently at $6k – Quake 2 will also be added to your Bethesda library.

On top of that, Quake Champions – the free-to-play modernised iteration of Quake – is offering up every single character in the game for free. Head to Steam (or the Bethesda Launcher), play a single match, and every Champion on the roster will be unlocked for you forever.

QuakeCon is a lower-key affair this year, but it has brought us some official details on the new Doom Eternal DLC – though even that is scheduled for a bigger reveal later this month at Gamescom. You can tune in for QuakeCon below.

