Ubisoft delays Rainbow Six Extraction and Riders Republic out of September

Rainbow Six Extraction was supposed to be out this September. Now, it’s been delayed all the way out of 2021, into January 2021. Another Ubisoft game, Riders Republic, has also suffered a smaller delay from its September launch. The studio says the delays for the games are (of course) intended to improve the quality of both, and to solicit more feedback from players in future playtests.

“We are embracing the opportunity to take additional time to bring this vision to life in the way it deserves in January 2022,” the Extraction devs say in the announcement. “We are confident this will ensure Rainbow Six Extraction is the immersive, cooperative, and thrilling experience we set out to create, and the one you aspire to play.”

There’s no specific new Rainbow Six Extraction release date yet, but Riders Republic has gotten a firm date in its announcement: “To ensure we can deliver the best game for all players, we’ve made the tough decision to delay our release date from September 2 to October 28. This will give us more time to fine tune the experience and give you another chance to jump in before launch and provide feedback.”

For now, you can just rewatch the Extraction gameplay below. Or maybe temper your expectations a bit with our preview.

Upcoming PC games keep shifting toward 2022, it seems.