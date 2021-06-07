Rainbow Six Extraction is the official name of Rainbow Six Quarantine

Well, it’s official. The next Rainbow Six game isn’t Quarantine, and it isn’t Parasite – it’s actually titled Rainbow Six Extraction. Developer Ubisoft has just confirmed the actual, real, final-this-time name as part of a tease on YouTube, which means we now know for sure what’s headed our way next in the FPS games series – well, its name, at least.

In the clip, which you can see below, Ubisoft gives us the briefest peek at the game, and producer Antoine Vimal du Monetil, creative director Patrick Methé, and community developer Richard Stanford give us a bit of insight into what it’ll bring. “We took the strong foundations of Rainbow Six Siege and crafted a modern, tactical shooter where you’ll be facing an always evolving alien threat,” Methé says. “Extraction is truly the name of the game,” he adds.

The game was first ‘announced’ almost two years ago to the day at Ubisoft’s E3 2019 presentation with the name Rainbow Six Quarantine, having started out as an offshoot of Outbreak, a Rainbow Six Siege limited-time PvE event. At that time it was revealed that the two Rainbow Six Siege operators Ela and Vigil would be in the game “because they’re awesome”. Fair enough. Since then, there’s been a change of name – and plenty of speculation about what this might be ahead of its confirmation today.

In a February earnings call, the studio indicated that the game could well launch with another name, likely because of the context of the ongoing pandemic. The same month, the name Parasite bubbled up from some key art, though Ubisoft then confirmed to us that this was just a placeholder name used internally by the studio.

In March, a number of players reported receiving invites to a technical test for the upcoming PC game, but we haven’t heard anything since then. Now, at least, we have the name. Plus, there’ll be more to check out soon, it seems – in the clip, Stanford says, “Join us at Ubisoft Forward on June 12 for a gameplay premiere and a deep dive into what you can expect from Extraction.”