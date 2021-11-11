Rainbow Six Extraction comes with free co-op passes, and unlocks 18 Siege operators

After previously announcing a vague January window for the Rainbow Six Extraction release date, Ubisoft has now confirmed the final launch details. The Rainbow Six Extraction devs are sweetening the pot with a lower price, a bunch of bonus content at launch, unlocks for Rainbow Six Siege, and co-op passes that’ll let your friends play free for two weeks.

Rainbow Six Extraction launches January 20, 2022 for $39.99 / £33.99 / €39.99, across the Ubisoft launcher, Epic, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, and Stadia. Full cross-play, cross-save, and cross-progression will be supported through all those platforms, as well.

Each copy of Extraction will include two Buddy Pass tokens, which will give your friends 14 days of access to the game – effectively, that means you’ve got two weeks of free co-op. If you want to spend more money, the Deluxe Edition will include a variety of additional cosmetic packs and XP boosters.

Regardless of which version of Extraction you pick up, if you also play Siege you’ll unlock a bunch of bonus content in both games. You’ll get the United Front bundle, which includes new gear for Lion and Ela in Extraction and Smoke and Pulse in Siege. You’ll also permanently unlock the 18 operators featured in Extraction for play in Siege.

For more upcoming PC games, you can follow that link.