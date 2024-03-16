Rainbow Six Siege is a free game for a week, and 80% off on Steam

You can currently play Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege for free for a limited time, with a Steam sale running alongside the offer in case you want to dive into the game again afterward. So if you’re looking for a new multiplayer experience, or fancy giving the tactical shooter a try with some friends who already play, now’s a perfect time.

Playing Rainbow Six Siege with friends who both do and don’t own the game during this time is no problem, and your progress in the FPS game will also carry over, just make sure to link your Ubisoft account – which you’ll need to play. You’ll also get access to all maps and modes while playing, so don’t worry about missing any core gameplay.

You can start playing Rainbow Six Siege for free right here, with an 80% discount on the base game, pricing it at $3.99 / £3.39 on Steam as well. Both deals are available until Thursday, March 21.

If you’re unsure who to play when you boot up R6 alone or with friends, we’ve put together a breakdown of the best Rainbow Six Siege operators for you to get the most out of playing alongside more multiplayer games if you want something different.

