Rainbow Six Siege High Calibre release time and patch size confirmed

It’s time to go High Calibre, as the Rainbow Six Siege devs have just provided precise start times for the new season, across every platform. If you’ve been counting down to the Rainbow Six Siege High Calibre release date on November 30, you don’t have much longer to wait.

Maintenance for Rainbow Six Siege High Calibre begins on PC via Steam and Ubisoft Connect (as well as Stadia and Luna) at 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm GMT on November 30, and will last approximately one hour. You’ll need to download a patch of 4.8GB on Steam, or 5.36GB on Ubisoft Connect before you can jump into the new content.

For the benefit of our console friends, Xbox maintenance starts at 7am PST / 10am EST / 3pm GMT, with a patch size of 4.08GB on Xbox One, and 4.31GB on Xbox Series X. PlayStation maintenance begins at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT, with a patch size of 4.38GB on PS4, and 4.10GB on PS5.

If you haven’t been checking it out for yourself on the test server, take it from us – that new SMG is great.

