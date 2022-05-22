Rainbow Six Siege Vector Glare release date set for early June

The Rainbow Six Siege Vector Glare release date is just around the corner, and with it, players can expect a new operator from Belgium, a dedicated team deathmatch map, a shooting range, and plenty of additional quality of life changes coming to the multiplayer game.

The new operator is called Sens. He’s an attacker with a gadget that will help the team push into the site and make some audacious executes. His R.O.U. Projector System gadget is a throwable wheel that creates a wall of light along its path. This wall of light can’t be seen through normally, but certain gadgets – like Warden’s Smart Glasses and bulletproof cams – will allow full visibility for whoever’s using them. It’s basically a much more precise alternative to throwing out smoke grenades, and will probably become a powerful tool for teams willing to take big risks to get the objective planted.

This launch is unique among recent seasons in that the new operator, Sens, is going to be available in competitive play right from day one, so expect to see some pro clips of Sens shortly after the Vector Glare release date.

What is the Rainbow Six Siege Vector Glare release date?

Rainbow Six Siege Vector Glare will release on June 7, 2022. This will follow a roughly two-week run on the technical test server.

Of course, it’s possible that Rainbow Six players will discover some terrible bug that causes a delay, but let’s hope not, eh?

While the new TDM map, quality of life fixes, and shooting range will launch free for all players, the new operator will only be available at launch through the premium track of the new season’s battle pass. If you want to get Sens without paying, you’ll be able to purchase him with Renown two weeks after Vector Glare goes live.