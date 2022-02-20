Here’s the Rainbow Six Siege Year 7 roadmap

Rainbow Six Siege‘s seventh year of seasonal content has been unveiled in full at the Six Invitational 2022, so we now know every key addition that’s coming to the tactical FPS game over the next 12 months.

Year 7 follows a similar format to the past couple of years of Siege content, with four new operators rather than eight, and only a couple of new maps. We already met the first new operator, Azami, during yesterday’s Operation Demon Veil reveal, but now we know that Year 7 will be heading to Belgium, Singapore, and Columbia to collect the next three members of Team Rainbow. As for maps, you can expect three brand-new maps during Year 7, but one of them will only be available for the upcoming team deathmatch mode.

The rest of the key content changes concern quality of life changes and gameplay reworks. Season 2 will add a shooting range where players can practice their recoil control and get a feel for their favourite weapons and optics. Ubisoft is also adding an in-match menu of operator tips to help new players learn about their character’s kit and role without tabbing out.

Season 3 will include a ranked rework that’s designed to offer players a greater sense of progression. Siege’s current ranked setup is heavily geared towards discovering the player’s skill level as fast as possible. There’s not much progression after you’ve secured your initial rank, and to address this Ubisoft is implementing a ranked system where every player starts from the bottom (copper rank) and progresses through the ranked tiers over the course of the season. The ranked tiers are also being changed so that there’s only 100 ranked points between each rank, and there’ll be a reward for hitting each new rank.

While we’ve already seen that team deathmatch is becoming a permanent mode next season, by the end of Year 7 there’ll also be a new permanent arcade mode that’ll rotate between Golden Gun, Attrition, Legacy, and Headshot on a weekly basis.

The other major improvement that’s being rolled out over the course of Year 7 is the long-awaited reputation system. The first stage of this starts with Season 2 and is aimed at players who abuse friendly fire – if you’re a repeat offender you’ll end up with a timed sanction that activates reverse friendly fire by default. The sanctions ramp up in Season 3, so that if you’re found to be repeatedly abusive over voice and text chat then you’ll temporarily lose access to those tools as well. A beta version of the reputation score display is set to arrive in Season 3, which will tell players their current reputation score, the factors that are contributing to a low score, and the number of times they’ve been reported. The aim is that by the end of the year, there will be a clear system in place with sanctions for toxic players and rewards for the good eggs.