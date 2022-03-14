Get 56% off the Razer Basilisk V2 gaming mouse on Amazon

Arming yourself with one of the best gaming mice on the market like the Razer Basilisk V2 is incredibly important, especially if you spend most of your time playing the best FPS games on PC. Nothing’s worse than missing your shot as Kali while protecting the defuser in Rainbow Six: Siege because your clicker is letting you down, or choking on a game-changing ace in Valorant. Thankfully, you can upgrade your setup with this reliable rodent for cheap thanks to a hefty discount available on Amazon right now.

Razer Optical Mouse Switches give the Basilisk V2 an industry-leading response time of 0.2ms, which will help make you faster on the draw than your opponents by making the delay between your physical input and in-game shot virtually imperceptible. This rodent also boasts a 650IPS tracking speed and a DPI of up to 20k, thanks to its Razer Focus+ optical sensor, meaning you should be able to make quick rotations with ease.

100% PTFE feet will keep drag to a minimum, and don’t worry about the Basilisk V2’s wire holding you back either as it comes with a Razer Speedflex Cable which is braided to minimise any potential snags. If you’re after an in-depth look at this clicker, check out our Razer Basilisk V2 review for more details.

You can upgrade your gaming PC’s arsenal with a Razer Basilisk V2 for just $34.99 USD, a saving of $45 (56%) down from $79.99. If you’re in the UK, you can enjoy a similarly large discount and grab this rodent for £45.99, shaving £34.00 (43%) off its full price of £79.99.

If you want to get your new gaming mouse to your door as quickly as it’ll help you deliver headshots to your unwitting opponents, you should subscribe to Amazon Prime. Not only will you speed up the delivery time of your order, but you’ll also enjoy the benefits of all the games and goodies offered by Twitch Prime too.