Save $40 on one of Razer’s top gaming headsets, if you’re quick

If you want to improve your game audio while sticking to a budget, we’ve found a great wireless gaming headset deal on Amazon that cuts $40 off the MSRP on a Razer Blackshark V2 Hyperspeed.

Razer went all in on microphone quality with the release of the Blackshark V2 Pro, a set of cans we still consider to be among the best gaming headsets that money can buy. Its cheaper sibling, the Blackshark V2 Hyperspeed retains a lot of the audio input and output quality but adjusts the design in order to retail for $70 less.

For $89.99, you can grab the Razer Blackshark V2 Hyperspeed from Amazon as part of its Renewed tech scheme. The headset has rarely moved from its $129.99 MSRP, so this offer presents a great opportunity to jump on if you’ve been eyeing it up before now.

Razer uses its Triforce titanium 50mm drivers, tuned for highs, mids, and lows meaning you’ll enjoy high-quality audio regardless of what you throw at it. The V2 Hyperspeed also adds wired connectivity to its repertoire, something the V2 Pro is missing. Not that you should ever need to use it wired thanks to a 70-hour battery and 15-minute quick charge feature that will give you enough juice for six hours.

Where the Razer Blackshark V2 Hyperspeed also differs from the Pro is its 40g lighter weight, the removal of the LED logo on its earcups, the leatherette earcup material, and the non-removable microphone.

When I reviewed the Blackshark V2 Hyperspeed, I was shocked to see so few compromises in the design and audio quality given the $70 difference in price. The Hyperspeed may be priced as a mid-range headset, but its features and performance are better than that of some far more expensive products on the market.

All in all, it’s a big trade-off to save yourself $70 at MSRP, but with this current deal you’ll save a huge $110 over the Blackshark V2 Pro, and that offer’s simply too good to turn down.

