This Razer Blade 15 laptop is almost half price this Cyber Monday

You more or less can’t go wrong when it comes to Razer hardware, with its iconic green triple-headed snake logo, is a surefire indication of quality and reliability. The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop is no exception, and now you can pick up the gaming laptop this Cyber Monday for almost half-price on Amazon.

Razer and gaming laptops go hand in hand, and even though this version of the Razer Blade 15 isn’t top of the line, it’s still one of the more high-powered laptops in the brand’s catalog. While a refresh of this iconic gaming laptop is currently available, the original Razer Blade 15 still manages to pack a punch with specs, within its compact, sleek black aluminum, form factor.

The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop is available for $1,799.97 on Amazon, a whole 40% off its usual price tag. With an almost half price off of its original $2,999.99 MSRP, picking up this gaming laptop this Cyber Monday could save you a whopping $1,200 – almost an entire other gaming laptops worth!

This version of the Razer Blade 15, part of Cyber Monday, utilizes the power of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, which can elevate your games through its high-frame rates and 4k gaming offerings. It’s not the best RTX 30 series GPU out there, but its 1770MHz boost clock speed and 8GB of GDDR6X RAM, paired with an Intel Core i7-12800H processor, boost the performance of the Razer Blade 15, whether you’re gaming or just working away.

While the RTX 3070 Ti is still powerful enough to run your favorite PC games, they’ll truly shine on the 2560 x 1440 QHD display. The screen boasts of a whopping 240Hz refresh rate, and colors get the boost they deserve thanks to the inclusion of a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The Razer Blade 15 is also integrated with Nvidia G-Sync, which can be used to combat any screen tearing woes. So while your games will look vibrant and have a bigger range of colors on show, you’ll also be able to play away on the Razer Blade 15, without the worry of tearing interruptions to boot.

