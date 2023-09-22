What do you get when you cross a gaming laptop with a supercar? Razer and Lamborghini have teamed up to find out in a bizarre crossover precisely no one asked for. This unique collaboration, which we found out about earlier in the year, has resulted in the Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition gaming laptop. With just 150 units available, Razer calls its latest product a “statement of elite gaming combined with supercar prestige.”

The Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition — revealed at RazerCon 2023 — is accompanied by the prosaic tagline “Design. Performance. Reimagined.” Surely they could have put a driving pun in there, right? Anyway, Razer says the new laptop model combines its own “leading gaming technology with Lamborghini’s legendary design language.”

What that “legendary design language” translates to is a CNC-milled chassis that looks almost identical to the standard Razer Blade 16, but with an orange typeface on the keycaps and an orange and matte black Lamborghini logo emblazoned proudly on the back. Revolutionary. To be fair, though, it does look quite slick.

But more importantly, what does it pack under the bonnet? The Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition is powered by an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU and 13th Gen Intel Core i9 HX processor. I’m not sure what horsepower that translates to, but it’s fair to say this laptop can hit top speed for all your gaming needs.

To get the most out of this mighty engine, the machine employs “the world’s first and only dual-mode Mini-LED Display”, of which precise details are yet to be revealed by Razer. As you’d expect, the laptop also boasts a key selling point from the standard Razer Blade 16 in allowing you to switch between UHD+ 120Hz and FHD+ 240Hz gaming modes.

There are a few features to set it apart from run-of-the-mill gaming laptops, too: it’s got “accented USB ports”, which look like standard USB ports with a flash of orange, and a “personalized boot sequence nod to Lamborghini’s supercar legacy.” I’m not sure what that boot sequence is, but it’s sure to make the user feel like the proud owner of a supercar.

I doubt you’ll be surprised to hear that all this high-performance hardware doesn’t come cheap. Limited to just 150 units worldwide, the Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition goes on sale at 9AM PST, September 23, 2023, on Razer’s website and in select stores for $4,999.99. You could buy an actual car for that. Not a supercar, obviously, but still.

The Razer Blade 16 RTX 4090 — a more or less identical laptop to this in terms of performance — retails for $4,300, often less if you can find one on sale. So, in effect, you’re paying a $700+ premium for the Lamborghini brand, something that will likely appeal more to collectors than out-and-out gamers.

If you are thinking of picking up , you’ll have to act fast. In fact, exclusive VIPs — in the form of Razer Rewards Members and Lamborghini app users — were given the chance to secure their very own supercar-inspired gaming laptop from September 21, 2023, so most of these 150 units might already have been snapped up.

If you’re more interested in getting maximum bang for your buck than that “supercar prestige”, make sure to check out our best gaming laptop guide. There is a Razer laptop in there, but it’s not the Razer Blade 16.