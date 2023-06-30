Seize this Razer Blade 18 gaming laptop at its lowest ever price

Not a fan of the Steam Deck but don’t want to be glued to your desk at all times? A gaming laptop is probably the one for you. These portable PCs are sleek, convenient, and these days, pretty powerful. And there’s few, if any, more powerful than the Razer Blade 18. If this absolute beefcake of a laptop appeals to you, we’ve got good news: Razer’s 18-inch beast has hit its lowest ever price.

You can pick up this portable powerhouse for $2,681.86 at Amazon (while stocks last), over $500 off its MSRP and 16% altogether. For a laptop of this caliber, that’s a bargain.

Let’s go over its specs. The Razer Blade kicks things off with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 13950HX processor, an incredibly powerful bit of kit with a decent claim to be the best gaming CPU of all. Its GPU is no slouch either, with this version of the Razer Blade 18 enjoying an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, an extremely capable current gen card.

It’s also got a stunning 18” QHD+ 240Hz display with 100% DCI-P3 color space, rendering your gameplay in stunning quality with a refresh rate suitable for competitive gaming at the highest level. It’s safe to say this is one of the best gaming laptop displays out there.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to seal this gaming laptop deal and have it delivered the next day. New subscribers can also claim your 30-day free trial, so you can treat yourself to this gaming powerhouse without paying for postage.