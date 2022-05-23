Grab a Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse for under $20

Razer is responsible for some of the best gaming mouse options on the market, and the DeathAdder Essential packs the company’s tech into an affordable package. The peripheral’s price point already caters to budget gaming PC setups, but you can now grab the reliable rodent for less than $20, which should help you save pennies for the next wave of best graphics cards.

Over on Amazon US, you can grab a Razer DeathAdder Essential for $18.70, thanks to a 38% discount. Despite its cheap price, the DeathAdder Essential packs a 6,400 DPI optical sensor, meaning you can enjoy high-precision in the best FPS games without breaking the bank. That’s not to say you can’t use the mouse for both work and play, as you can adjust its DPI using included sensitivity buttons.

The Razer DeathAdder Essential also wields five programmable buttons which can be remapped using Razer’s Synapse software. This could help you enhance your skills across the PC gaming board, but it’s particularly useful if you regularly log into the best MMOs, like FFXIV.

Budget mouse options usually lack fancy RGB lighting, but the DeathAdder Essential actually includes a green scroll wheel LED, something that helps it pair aesthetically with other Razer accessories. Check prices

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can grab next day delivery on this DeathAdder Essential deal. Newcomers can also grab a 30-day free trial, so you won’t have to part with additional pennies to procure Razer’s affordable peripheral.