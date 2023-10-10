The Razer DeathAdder V2 pro mouse is under half price on Amazon

Razer has become one of the most recognizable and notable brands in PC hardware, having released a multitude of products of every peripheral you can imagine. Over the years, Razer has become known for its fast, and precise gaming mice, and now you have the opportunity to pick up one at discount, in the shape of the DeathAdder V2 Pro, thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

While the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro hasn’t earned its spot on our best gaming mouse guide, it’s nevertheless a welcome addition to the Razer DeathAdder flagship line of peripherals. Similarly to the DeathAdder V2, the wireless gaming mouse features Hyperspeed wireless, and boasts a whopping 20,000 DPI with 99.6% resolution accuracy. Its design is made up of a right-handed ergonomic shape, to offer optimum comfort, along with injection-molded rubber side grips.

When playing your favorite FPS games, the DeathAdder V2 Pro’s Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor, can allow for even more precision when taking out your foes with your next perfect headshot. The mouse’s on-board memory, which can save up to five stored profiles, can make it the perfect travel companion, whether you plan on taking it to an esports event, or to a friend’s house for a night of non-stop gaming.

Although not everyone prefers using a wireless mouse when it comes to playing competitively online, the DeathAdder V2 Pro can last for up to 120 hours, so you won’t have to worry about draining the battery. If you do prefer a wired connection, you can opt for a low-latency experience, making use of the Razer Speedflex cable that comes packaged with the mouse instead.

Right now, you can pick up the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse for only $58.99 on Amazon, saving you a whole 55% off its original price tag of $129.99. By going for this exclusive Amazon Prime Day deal, you’ll save $71, which is especially worth it if you’re trying to put together a new PC gaming setup on a budget, or just want a brand-new fast gaming mouse for a low price.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can get access to exclusive deals, and your Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse will arrive at your doorstep sooner with next-day delivery. New subscribers can also get a 30-day free trial, so you can grab these deals without paying an extra penny.

Check out our gaming deals hub to see what other bargains and Razer products part of Amazon Prime Day 2023 you can pick up for your PC gaming setup.