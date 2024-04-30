Razer’s N95 face mask didn’t work and just cost the company over $1M

Remember at the height of the Covid pandemic when there was a rush to get hold of face masks? Well, during that period, Razer announced it would make a new Razer face mask that would bring RGB to the world of personal pathogen protection, while offering N95 surgical mask-rated filtration. However, Project Hazel, as it was known, didn’t live up to the hype and now it’s costing Razer over $1 million.

Razer might be a maker of some of the best gaming mice, along with other peripherals, but these products don’t require medical-grade accreditation. As such, the problem with the Razer Zephyr, as the product was eventually called, was that it simply didn’t meet the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) rating for an N95 surgical mask.

That came to light quite quickly, and Razer downplayed this aspect of the product in response, but that wasn’t enough to satisfy the FTC, which has just handed the company a sizeable fine.

Specifically, Razer has been told to set aside $1.1 million in order to offer “full refunds to consumers nationwide,” and the FTC has also added a $100k civil penalty for good measure. Of course, in the grand scheme of things, these numbers are small fry for a company as large as Razer, whose revenue registers in the billions, but it will still make for a chapter the company will want to forget.

In summarizing the reasoning for coming down on Razer, despite the company quite quickly backpedaling on any specific medical claims, the FTC said, “[Razer] advertised the Zephyr on social media and the internet as an N95 mask that provides consumers with protection against contracting COVID19. However, the Zephyr has never been certified or otherwise approved as an N95 mask, and Defendants lacked competent and reliable scientific bases for their claims. Their use of deceptive advertising and misinformation posed a risk to public health and safety”

Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan also made several Facebook posts about the Zephyr mask, with one claiming that its filters “have been tested and certified for 99% BFE (bacterial filtration efficiency), the same standards for the most demanding medical grade masks out there.” However, such testing apparently never happened.

All told, it’s safe to say the Zephyr wasn’t a successful venture for Razer. Not only did it seem like a silly idea in the first place, but it’s now cost the company even more money. It’s good, then, that there are still plenty of good Razer products to balance the books.

