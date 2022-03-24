Save $50 on one of the best Razer headsets right now

Communication is the key to success in any relationship, including the ones that you have with your online teammates, which is why making sure you use one of the best gaming headsets can make such a difference. Razer BlackShark V2 Pro headsets are among the best out there, and you can grab $50 off one right now at Best Buy.

The BlackShark V2 Pro stands out even among Razer headsets – and, indeed, our hardware team named the BlackShark V2 Pro the best overall headset in our best wireless gaming headset guide. Not only does it deliver crystal-clear sound, which is vital for planning team tactics, but its noise-cancelling microphone helps your squad to hear you with clarity, too.

Of course, the ease of communication is just one aspect of this fantastic headset. On top of that, you’ll also be able to more deeply immerse yourself in the creations of video game sound artists, enjoying beautiful pieces of music and ambient soundscapes alike.

Here’s an overview of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro’s specs:

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro specs Drivers TriForce Titanium 50mm Frequency range 12Hz – 28,000Hz Weight 320g Battery life Up to 24 hours Wireless range Up to 40ft / 12m Connections HyperSpeed Wireless 2.4GHz USB / 3.5mm jack

This headset is designed with gaming in mind, and it’s up to the task of lengthy play sessions. Its breathable memory foam cushions stop your ears from heating up too much while you play, which, as anyone who’s ever used over-ear headphones will tell you, is a relief.

We don’t know exactly how long this deal is going to remain in place, so if you want to get $50 off your Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, it’d be best to act swiftly.