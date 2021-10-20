Comfort your tush with $100 off the Razer Iskur gaming chair on Amazon

Picking up the best gaming chair is an expensive endeavour, especially if you’re looking for a stylish and ergonomic seat that can handle long sessions at your gaming PC. While opting for a generic office chair could keep things cheap, specialised seats by reputable brands are an investment, one that will last longer and keep your gaming desk setup comfortable. Thankfully, there are gaming chair deals out there, and Amazon currently has 20% off Razer’s Iskur.

Over on Amazon US, you can grab $100 off the Razer Iskur gaming chair, bringing things down from $499.99 to a comfy $399.99. The seat’s price is also slashed over on Amazon UK, with a 38% discount bringing it down from £499.99 to £309.98.

If you’re familiar with Razer’s lineup of peripherals and products, you’ll instantly recognise the Iskur’s signature look and bold headrest logo. However, while this gaming chair is certainly a looker, aesthetics aren’t the only thing it has to offer, as the chair comes with specifically engineered foam padding, a multi-layer synthetic leatherette exterior, a fully adjustable lumbar support system, and 4D armrests, making this one of the most customisable gaming chairs on the market.

Of course, the Iskur isn’t just designed for comfort, it also supports up to 300lbs, meaning its endurance caters to a wide variety of PC gamers. Admittedly, Razer’s luxurious piece of gaming furniture isn’t the cheapest gaming chair on the market, but with $100 off, it’s a smart investment that could save you from having to review your seating situation for a while.

Razer Iskur ergonomic gaming chair $499.00 $399.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can get the Razer Iskur to your door using next day delivery, while new members can also benefit from a 30-day free trial. You don’t want to sit on this offer, though, as it’ll only be available while stocks last.