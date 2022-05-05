Grab 37% off the Razer Iskur X gaming chair on Amazon

The Razer Iskur X is one of the best gaming chairs on the market, and it proves the company can do more than just peripherals. Sure, repurposing old dining room furniture as a gaming PC throne is cheaper, but it won’t save you from back strain after lengthy gaming sessions. Thankfully, it is possible to pick up a premium gaming chair without breaking the bank, as the Iskur X is currently under $250 on Amazon.

Over on Amazon US, the Razer Iskur X gaming chair is down from $399 to $249.99, thanks to a 37% discount. Whether you’re upgrading your old seat or just finally deciding not to sit on something that isn’t even furniture, this chair’s ergonomic boons should make a difference. Fully adjustable fully recline, tilt, and height settings help promote better posture, and high-density foam cushions ensure comfort levels that will help keep you in the game for longer.

If your gaming chairs tend to retire early, then the durability of the Razer Iskur X’s multi-layered leatherette may surprise you, and its steel frame will help keep it away from the local scrapyard. Of course, the seat’s substance is also matched with style, as the chair’s green stitching and bold logo stand out without having to add racing stripes and other gamer gear tropes.

If you’re in the United Kingdom, you can also grab the Razer Iskur X for less, as it’s currently down from £399 to £342.73 on Amazon UK. Again, you might be tempted to continue sitting on anything that fits your toosh, but if you spend the majority of your day at a gaming desk, your body will thank you.

Looking to grab Razer’s premium gaming chair ASAP? If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can get it to your door using next day delivery. New customers can also grab a 30-day free trial, so you won’t need to spend additional pennies to sit on this stylish throne.