Razer keyboards, headsets, and chairs up to 56% off in sale

Razer gear is among the best you’ll find on the market: its keyboards lead innovation, its headsets go toe-to-toe with the top, and resting your butt on its gaming chairs is like sitting on a cloud. The best PC games feel even better when you’re playing them with a setup full of top quality RGB hardware, and right now you can get up to 56% off in Amazon’s Razer sale.

One Razer keyboard included in the sale is the Huntsman V2 (a model we named one of the best gaming keyboards). It uses hard, durable doubleshot PBT keycaps for longevity, with labels that won’t fade over time. It also uses Chroma RGB lighting and is ergonomically designed to avoid strain on your wrist or hands, and it’s currently 40% off, saving you $100.

That’s just one of many highlights, though. The Razer Basilisk V2 mouse is 56% cheaper, the Razer Kiyo Pro streaming webcam is half price, the Razer Kraken X gaming headset is 40% off, and there are many other discounts too. If you’ve been meaning to overhaul your gaming setup for some time, now could be the ideal time to do so.

If you want to browse through all of the Razer products currently on sale, you can do so via the link below. However, to save you the time of looking through all of them, we’ve selected some of the best deals in the sale for you as well.

We’re not sure how long these offers will hang around, so time is of the essence. How fortunate that it’s the end of the month, and payday has blessed many of us – although if you’re in the UK, you’re out of luck: these offers are only available in the US.

