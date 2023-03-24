Grab 50% off this Razer headset for a creepy RE4 Remake audio kick

Looking for a great gaming headset to play Resident Evil 4 Remake with? We’ve got you covered, as Razer Nari Ultimate is currently half-price on Amazon. Naturally, if you’d rather jump out of your gaming chair due to the revamp’s intense audio, you could continue to use your monitor’s tinny speakers. However, if you’re looking for an audio upgrade with a rumbly quirk, we reckon this pair of cans will help the horror game get under your skin in the best possible way.

Over on Amazon US, the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless is 50% off, meaning you can grab almost $100 off the high-spec headset. Whether you’re taking on the cult of Los Iluminados or playing the best FPS games competitively, this 7.1 surround sound solution will elevate audio across your entire Steam library.

Not only is the Nari Ultimate Wireless, y’know, wireless, but it also has an immersion-boosting superpower. Just like the Kraken V3 Hypersense on our best gaming headset list, this Razer headset is armed with haptic feedback abilities, adding a sense of realism to your favourite PC adventures. I actually decided to use Razer’s rumbly tech while conjuring up the best Resident Evil 4 Remake settings, and the experience horrified my senses in a way no other headset could.

The fact the Nari Ultimate Wireless boasts 2.4GHz connectivity means it’s worth buying over the wired V3 Hypersense model, but you’ll also struggle to find something similar for just over $100. Sure, the idea of a rumbly headset sounds silly, but if you regularly dive into the best horror games on PC, we’d argue it’s a worthwhile investment.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can get hold of the Nari Ultimate Wireless using next-day delivery. New subscribers can also snag a 30-day free trial, so you won’t have to spend extra to obtain the horror-enhancing haptic headset.