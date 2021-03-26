Razer’s RGB face mask is no longer a concept

Razer revealed its own concept face mask, named ‘Project Hazel’ back at CES 2021 in January, naturally, with RGB lighting of its own – like you’d find on Razer’s best gaming keyboard. It looks like there’s been enough interest in the mask that it’s now going into production, as Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan confirms the company is “going to proceed in making it a reality and ship the smart mask”, in an interview with Yahoo! Finance.

Razer has a penchant for doing this with concepts – its April fools’ joke involving a toaster with RGB lighting is also, incredibly, in development. It’s not the first time the brand’s been involved in making face masks, as its also been making standard single-use blue face masks since the start of the pandemic.

The RGB mask is designed to get rid of the annoyances of a standard face mask, packing features such as a transparent front cover to see facial expressions, and a built-in microphone and speaker to make yourself heard – although we doubt it’ll quite match the clarity of the best gaming microphone.

Tan also mentions the sustainability aspect of a fully reusable mask, with the new product playing a part of Razer’s current ‘Go Green’ initiative.

The built-in air ventilation system is reportedly as effective as an N95 filter too. With all that RGB lighting, whether you’re brave enough to rock the look is up to you. There’s no word on cost yet, but with all of that technology, don’t expect it to come cheap.