Razer’s Valentine’s sale includes a 31% discount on a stormtrooper keyboard

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Razer has discounted some of its top products in the US – perfect for gifting to the love of your life or just treating yourself. If you’re looking to pick up the best gaming headset or best gaming mouse with a discount, then this sale’s worth a look.

One of the best deals we’ve seen today is the Star Wars edition of Razer’s BlackWidow Lite with $30 (31%) off, taking it down to $69.99. It’s a smaller tenkeyless version of one of the best gaming keyboards you can buy, this time with a black and white theme plastered over the keyboard and braided cable to accent the Stormtrooper graphic on the right-hand side – making it the perfect companion for Star Wars: Squadrons if you’re not running a flight stick.

Taking away the Star Wars theme, there’s still a brilliant keyboard underneath, particularly if your household doesn’t appreciate how loud some mechanical keyboards are. It’s got Razer’s tactile but silent orange switches with added O-rings for extra sound damping, so you’ll still get that signature mechanical click feel without any of the clickiness. The TKL layout means you’ve got plenty of space to move your best gaming mouse around the desk too, perfect for FPS games like CS:GO.

There’s quite a few other items on sale, including many of Razer’s laptops running last generation GPUs. This is likely a stock clearout before the arrival of its newer RTX 3000-powered laptops, with up to a $500 discount on the Razer Blade 15 with an RTX 2070 Super.

There’re also cheaper bundles, our favourite of which is a triple-threat including Razer’s TKL BlackWidow V3 mechanical keyboard, a Razer DeathAdder v2, and a Razer Kraken headset all for $199, saving you $50 over purchasing them separately.

You can check out Razer’s full Valentine’s Day sale here.

Razer also says that entering the code “VDAY21” on baskets over $129 will give you an exclusive gift, but isn’t giving any hint as to what that might be.