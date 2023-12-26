Red Dead Redemption 2 mod is the closest we’ll get to a RDR1 remake

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a superb open-world western, one of Rockstar’s finest, but it’s a crime that PC owners never got to experience the original RDR. The chances of a remake are slim to none but a new fan-made mod, which adds in Mexico from the original game, offers a tantalising glimpse of what could have been.

As great as Red Dead Redemption 2 is, it’s a bit of a sore point amongst PC owners that the original Red Dead Redemption never graced the PC. There was a glimmer of hope when RDR was re-rated in Korea, but as it turns out this western game was remastered for console, not PC.

But, thanks to a newly-released fan mod, Nuevo Paraiso, RDR 2 players can get a taste of the original. The mod takes the Mexico map from the original console-based game and ports it into RDR2, letting you roam freely.

Modders Mexico Team call the mod a work in progress though, going by what we’ve seen, it’s perfectly playable. You can saddle up and roam around Mexico, exploring all the landmarks that PC players didn’t get to see. Not that I’m bitter or anything.

There is, technically, a way to glitch your way into Mexico in the vanilla Red Dead Redemption 2. But it’s only a small, incomplete chunk and you’re at risk of plunging into a bottomless void, so Team Mexico’s mod is a far better option.

You can download the RDR 2 Nuevo Paraiso mod here and I’d recommend you do so quickly. Why? Because there’s the possibility that Rockstar will object to it. There was a Red Dead Redemption PC fan remake in the works at one put but Rockstar put its foot down.

If you don’t have the game, Red Dead Redemption 2 is still 67% off on Steam. When you get to playing, if you feel like its hunting isn’t realistic enough, check out this RDR2 hunting mod. Or if you’re on the lookout for more free-roaming adventure, here are the best open-world games.

