Red Dead Redemption 2’s Arthur Morgan is back in a new audiobook

Arthur Morgan’s voice actor Roger Clark, who elevated the cinematic Red Dead Redemption 2 to RPG glory, will narrate an audiobook that examines the real locations and history of Rockstar’s Western games.

Through the pages of ‘Red Dead’s History’, Clark’s gruff Red Dead Redemption 2 protagonist will be revived to lend his voice to the exploration of a thrilling era in American history. Historian Tore Olsson’s book will transport readers to 1870–1920 — when both of Rockstar’s best RPG games took place. In the book, Olsson writes about the games’ setting, injecting real-world context and insights.

Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2 were set in 1911 and 1899 respectively, with the latter being a prequel connecting the two stories. With their emotionally resonant narratives, the decline of the American frontier barreling towards characters like a train, and immersive roleplaying that made us spend way too many hours riding horseback instead of fast traveling, both games are highly regarded.

Much of RDR2’s impact on players was thanks to Clark’s impressive voice acting as Arthur, whom players followed on a journey of self-realization that tackled morality, the inevitability of change, and the ripple effects of the character’s choices.

The book sounds fascinating in of itself, but hearing Clark as Arthur narrating it is a neat idea that will add some additional depth for fans of the games, especially given the fact he quickly became Red Dead Redemption’s most beloved figure when the prequel released back in 2018.

The audiobook version of ‘Red Dead’s History’ releases on August 6, 2024. Until then, check out the best story games on PC and the best Western games if you’re in the mood for something like Red Dead Redemption.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.