Red Dead Redemption 2 cut content hints at missions canned by Rockstar

Red Dead Redemption 2 cut content suggests missions in the sandbox game that were cut by Rockstar, as Red Dead Online updates remain scarce and we await GTA 6

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 cut content suggests that missions involving Saint Denis and Leviticus Cornwall in the western sandbox game were cut by Rockstar before the full RDR 2 launch, a sly look at what might have been as Red Dead Online updates remain slim, and we eagerly anticipate the GTA 6 release date.

It seems like arch Red Dead Redemption 2 baddie Leviticus Cornwall might have earned the ire of the Van der Linde gang much earlier in the Rockstar open-world game, with alternate versions of the Saint Denis map hinting at a mission whereby one of Cornwall’s main operations buildings was targeted and destroyed.

Cornwall Freight and Commodities, a building on the Saint Denis shore, remains standing throughout the whole of Red Dead Redemption 2, but files hidden in the game’s code reveal a different model, where the whole structure has been blown up and lies in ruin.

Shared by Red Dead Redemption and Rockstar Games content creator Videotech, they speculate that chapter four of RDR 2 would have seen Arthur Morgan team up with Abigail, Hosea, and Micah to demolish the Cornwall building with dynamite before escaping into an opposite tunnel.

Whether Rockstar cut just a single mission or an entire strand is unclear, but we have previously reported how originally Arthur could have returned to Blackwater and West Elizabeth, suggesting that swathes of content were potentially axed from Red Dead Redemption 2’s final version.

The game has been more or less abandoned by Rockstar as it turns full attention to the next Grand Theft Auto, with one of the latest Red Dead Online updates simply reinstating the former Halloween pass alongside a new mission.

