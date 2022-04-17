Here are all Red Dead Redemption 2 Easter eggs, explained

A YouTuber has put together the ultimate collection and explanation of all the Red Dead Redemption 2 Easter eggs and mysteries in the Western game – of which there are many. Redditors have compiled these legends into a massive Red Dead Redemption iceberg, and the video does its best to explain them all – including those from the first game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best open-world games on PC, and that world is packed with a stunning amount of detail by Rockstar – including many myths and Easter eggs that most players won’t encounter without looking. These mysteries include a vampire lurking in Saint Denis, multiple UFO encounters, being able to visit Mexico, ghosts, a time-traveller, and a missing Austrian princess.

Users on Reddit have collected all of these many unanswered questions into a single Red Dead Redemption ‘iceberg’ chart, ranging from well-known Easter eggs to the truly tinfoil-hat stuff. This would normally require a lot of Googling, but YouTube channel Sub Cultured has kindly put together a massive compilation explaining every Red Dead Redemption mystery in this iceberg.

You can check out the full sub-two-hour video below, just be prepared to have your mind blown by the insane details hidden in Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2 – and the even crazier fan theories about the games.

Here’s the “iceberg” in a single image.

Check out PCGamesN’s review for why Red Dead Redemption 2 is good enough to hold all these legends.

