Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best-looking games that Rockstar has ever produced. Though we’re deeply anxious to see GTA 6, and how the supposedly revamped and reimagined version of Vice City is going to look, ahead of the next Grand Theft Auto, another journey through RDR2 sounds like the perfect way to pass the time. Now, with a new Red Dead Redemption 2 HD overhaul mod, from the creator of Natural Vision for GTA 5, the world of Arthur Morgan, John Marston et al looks even better, and you can get the entire thing right now.

Red Dead Redemption 2 deserves – or rather, deserved – a little more love from Rockstar. With Red Dead Online updates almost certainly a thing of the past, the truly brilliant western game from 2018 is unlikely to ever get a sizable overhaul now, even as the original Red Dead Redemption gets a re-release. Of course, the pending GTA 6 release date is some comfort, but RDR2 should never be forgotten. Thankfully, Razed Mods has just released an early version of an ambitious visual overhaul.

Visual Redemption makes Red Dead 2 look better than ever. Weather, shadows, heat and light effects, reflections, water – all the vital ambient details that make the world of Red Dead Redemption 2 really pop are given extra attention, making the entire open-world game look prettier and more realistic.

Razed Mods is still working on Visual Redemption, with more updates hopefully adding even greater detail and fidelity. For the moment, however, you can get the initial version right here. If you miss Red Dead Redemption 2, and you’ve been looking for an excuse to play the entire, excellent story through again, this is for you. It even works with the RedM multiplayer client, so you can incorporate Visual Redemption into your RDR2 RP servers.

