Red Dead Redemption 2 mod adds new hitman missions to Rockstar sandbox

A sweeping Red Dead Redemption 2 mod brings new hitman missions to the Rockstar Western sandbox game, offering a solid and much-needed RDR2 update and something more to pass the time as Arthur Morgan while we look forward to the GTA 6 release date.

Contracts Remastered offers a slew of assassination-based missions to Red Dead Redemption 2’s single-player, vastly updating the previous Contracts mod by adding new mechanics, dynamic mission scenarios, and theoretically infinite new quests courtesy of a random generator.

Across all of Red Dead Redemption 2’s major towns, you can collect contracts from NPCs, at which point you’ll be provided a photo of your unfortunate mark, who is procedurally generated and plucked from the open-world game’s local population. In some cases, a photo and a rough location is all you’ll get, so part of this new Red Dead experience is using your skills of observation and deduction to pick your target out from the crowd.

And they’re not stupid: Contracts Remastered means that your targets know you’re after them, and will make every attempt to try and blend in with the locals to avoid being spotted. It becomes an atmospheric game of cat and mouse as you attempt to find them without being noticed, and they struggle to remain as inconspicuous as possible.

Other new features, however, can give you the upper hand. If you need to draw your target out, you can take a hostage and put a gun to their head, threatening their life unless your would-be victim comes on out. Greatly expanding the single-player of Red Dead Redemption 2, and allowing for some great head canon moments, you can get Contracts Remastered from Nexus Mods.

